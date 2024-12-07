Kevin Garnett and Didier Drogba Are Friends? How Common is Friendship Between NBA and Soccer Stars

Soccer and basketball are two entirely different sports, yet it does not stop athletes from developing personal ties with one another. Despite coming from very different backgrounds, former Celtics great Kevin Garnett and former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba share a well-documented bond. However, they are not the only NBA and soccer stars that have formed friendships.

Advertisement

Countless NBA players have linked with Europe’s biggest stars. We’re going to dive deep into some of the most well-known friendships between the NBA and soccer’s biggest stars.

Kevin Garnett and Didier Drogba

Garnett’s bond with Drogba began as a result of the NBA legend’s commitment to Chelsea F.C. During the early stages of his fandom, the Ivorian forward was one of the club’s greatest players. He is still Chelsea’s highest goalscorer among foreign players. However, Garnett and Drogba’s personalities soon clicked.

KG’s been very vocal about his admiration for the soccer star. In an Instagram story post, Garnett called Drogba, “My brother from another mother. Peace King.”

KG and Drogba are buddies? pic.twitter.com/BvHTU4B4iq — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) December 7, 2024

Despite KG’s constant praise for the Ivorian star, the relationship is far from one-sided. Drogba has channeled the same amount of praise to the tenacious Hall-of-Fame big man. He even compared his style of play to the likes of Garnett.

“You could see in his eyes when [Kevin Garnett] comes on the field, you could see that he wants to do something. He wants to win,” Drogba said. “So that’s one of the guys I could compare myself to a bit.”

Understandably, the two would gravitate toward each other because they both have a strong enthusiasm for their craft. Garnett’s heart-on-sleeve mindset helped the Celtics win a title in 2008. Drogba, on the other hand, helped Chelsea win four Premier League titles, establishing their domination. The two continue to have a close relationship now.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Vinicius Jr.

Another high-profile friendship bridging the two sports is between Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. Despite meeting only recently in 2023, the two have developed a strong bond.

SGA, like Garnett, met Vinicius through his fandom of the club where the forward plays. The La Liga player gave Shai a personal tour of Real Madrid’s facilities. Vinicius reciprocated the gesture from Gilgeous-Alexander by sitting courtside at an Oklahoma City Thunder home game in December 2023.

Real Madrid/Brazil forward Vinicius Junior in the house! The soccer star is in OKC to watch his friend SGA🤩#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/KH2xiFgegW — NBA (@NBA) December 22, 2023

Despite the fact that they are unable to see one other, the two maintain communication. Vinicius missed out on the Ballon d’Or, finishing second to Manchester City’s Rodri. Shortly after, SGA didn’t hesitate to bestow the title of “best player in the world” to his dear friend.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows support to Vinicius Jr. after he was not named Ballon d’Or winner today (h/t @MadridXtra) pic.twitter.com/FBDISUtQyf — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 28, 2024

Additionally, both athletes are huge in the fashion world and have attended a few shows together too.

Other NBA and soccer friendships

Greatness appreciates greatness, which also pertains to Kobe Bryant’s connection with Ronaldinho. Not only were the two among the finest in their respective sports during their primes. They were legends, and their legacies will live on forever.

Bryant grew up in Italy and had a strong passion for soccer. His ties to soccer were to the club AC Milan, but his connection with Ronaldinho inspired him to support FC Barcelona. They met in 2006 and hit it off right away.

Roni à Kobe en 2004 : "Kobe, je vais te présenter le futur meilleur joueur de tous les temps" (en évoquant Messi) La déclaration est folle quand on voit le joueur qu'il est devenu. pic.twitter.com/eTe5dKJ216 — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐀𝐒 #19 (@reyllinho) January 29, 2022

Ronaldinho is not the only FC Barcelona player to develop a bond with an NBA player. Jimmy Butler and Neymar are also good pals, with the Heat forward publicly expressing his feelings for the Brazilian player.

Their friendship began after Butler joined the Miami Heat in 2018. Neymar supported Jimmy throughout his career with the Florida side. The Brazilian soccer player showed off their close friendship in an Instagram post, sporting a shirt with Butler’s likeness on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neymar Jr (@neymarjr)

Whenever Neymar is not in season, he is a constant presence on the court, supporting Butler and the Heat. During the summer, they spent a lot of time together. They were in attendance during Brazil’s Copa America match vs Costa Rica.

Neymar came out to support 🇧🇷 together with NBA star Jimmy Butler 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xfgbtbGqA4 — 433 (@433) June 25, 2024

Miami has seen some success since the two became buddies, with two appearances in the NBA Finals.