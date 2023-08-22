Tom Brady, the Man With “More Rings Than Saturn”, Takes on the Phone from Rafael Nadal While Fiercely Promoting E1 Racing League

Ever since his retirement, Tom Brady has been making headlines off the football field. Exploring his entrepreneurial side, Brady has made several lucrative investments. He has bought into teams from a number of sports like the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL, and Las Vegas Aces from the WNBA. He has also invested in Major League Pickleball, and most recently, in the English soccer side Birmingham City FC. Another one of his intriguing investments is in the E1 electric Boat Racing league.

In a recent promotional video for E1 racing featuring several star investors, Tennis legend Rafael Nadal and NFL GOAT Tom Brady hinted at something big involving the competition. As it turns out, in this venture, the NFL and Tennis greats have also been joined by soccer legend Didier Drogba, and F1 driver Checo Perez.

Rafel Nadal Passes the Phone to Tom Brady

In a star-studded video call promotion posted by the official Instagram page of the E1 Series, the world got a glimpse of the convergence of sporting icons. The video featured F1 driver Sergio Pérez, football legend Didier Drogba, tennis maestro Rafael Nadal, and the NFL’s legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The purpose of this unique promotion was to promote the upcoming E1 boat racing series, and the athletes engaged in the phone challenge, passing the metaphorical torch of anticipation.

As Rafael Nadal passed the phone to Tom Brady, he playfully said, “I am passing the phone to someone with more rings than Saturn,” referring to Brady’s incredible 7 Super Bowl victories. In response, Brady confidently took up the mantle. He expressed his excitement for the E1 Racing League, saying, “Let’s go E1. Tom Brady here. I’m passing the phone to my next team owner, let’s go. Try to beat us. You can’t.”

The video ended with Brady’s message, leaving fans in anticipation for more. E1 World Championship will make its mark in the world of sports in 2024. With the involvement of such iconic figures, it’s adding a layer of excitement to what sound like an already fun sport.

Tom Brady Seems Super Excited for ‘Team Brady’

The NFL legend recently announced in July, a thrilling new investment in the E1 World Championship. He signaled his entrance into the exhilarating sport of competitive boat racing. In an Instagram post that left fans buzzing with excitement, Brady proudly declared himself the official owner of an E1 racing team.

With the entry of Tom Brady into boat racing, the E1 World Championship marks a strategic partnership that will start splashing water in 2024. His team is aptly called “Team Brady.” It will take to the water alongside ten other teams, each featuring a blend of male and female racers. Moreover, the sport is also embracing cutting-edge technology. Brady’s team will pilot the world’s pioneering all-electric speedboat, the “RaceBird.”

The former New England Patriots legend is a self-proclaimed lover of speed. In his Instagram caption when announcing his partnership with E1 Series, Brady had written, “So excited to be joining the E1 World Championship and honored to be competing against some of the greatest athletes in the world. Throughout my career, I’ve always been synonymous with speed. That’s just what the fans have come to expect.”

Tom’s venture into boat racing adds a thrilling new chapter to his already storied career. Amid all the excitement, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming E1 World Championship.