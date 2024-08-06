Kevin Garnett Believes Michael Jordan’s ‘Chalk Toss’ Was Stolen By Other Players

Today, the iconic ‘chalk toss’ is closely associated with LeBron James, known for making it his signature pre-game ritual. However, this tradition was originally popularized by Michael Jordan. Recently, Kevin Garnett came across a nostalgic Instagram clip showcasing a compilation of Jordan’s classic chalk tosses before games.

Advertisement

In his caption, KG humorously referred to it as “stole,” sparking a debate. In the clip shared by KG, Jordan could be seen coming to the commentator’s table, rubbing powder on his palms, and dusting it on the commentators’ faces. This was a running gag at the time for a while that MJ did before several games.

After coughing up and struggling to breathe for the first few times, the commentators embraced the prank wholeheartedly. They can be seen using tools such as face masks, gas masks, and even umbrellas at times to shield themselves from the powder. Giving an ode to the originator of the chalk toss, KG wrote

“This is where we alllll stole the famous “chalk throw”…Thx u Mjordan. Now you kno…”

KG thanks MJ for 'inventing' the chalk toss pic.twitter.com/KgMCdhbDy1 — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) August 5, 2024

Now, LeBron isn’t the only one who has adopted the chalk toss but he’s certainly the most popular. The Lakers superstar has made it his own by performing it regularly and has a totally different version of it. It’s so deeply associated with his name now that when other athletes do it, they mention LBJ as their inspiration behind it.

Sunisa Lee recently did the LeBron James pre-game chalk toss

LeBron is currently in Paris trying to win another gold medal for his country in the men’s basketball category. In the Team USA contingent, all the other players have the same goal in mind. But there’s only one other player who kick starts games by doing the chalk toss. Recently, American artistic gymnast Sunisa Lee also did LeBron’s ritual before her event.

LeBron shows love to Sunisa Lee pic.twitter.com/5MCJeuzuuG — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) August 5, 2024

After that, the Olympics’ official handle posted a collage of the two athletes with the caption, “Sunisa LeeBron.” Later, LBJ shared the same on his IG story with the caption, “Ayyyyyeeeeeeee @Sunisalee you’re awesome!!! Congrats on everything.” So, it’s clear that the modern-day and more popular version of the chalk toss is associated with LeBron, even though the originator of it was Michael Jordan.