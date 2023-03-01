Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Grizzlies Release Injury Update for 6ft 3” Guard

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after shooting for three during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

As we approach the final few weeks of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies will try to make a push for the 1st seed in the West. Currently, Ja Morant and co. sit 5.5 games behind Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets.

Taylor Jenkins’ boys won both of their clashes in their recent 2-game homestand. After handing a loss to the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, the Tennessee-based franchise travels to Texas to face the Houston Rockets as their first of the 4-game roadtrip.

With the Grizzlies chasing their quest of being the #1 team in the Western Conference, the availability of Morant will be extremely crucial. Will the 6-foot-3 superstar be suiting up tonight?

Is Ja Morant playing against the Houston Rockets?

The high-flying youngster did suit up for the clash against Anthony Davis and co. Leading Memphis to a 121-109 win, the 2-time All-Star recorded an incredible 39-point, 10-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double in 34 minutes of playing time.

What a night for Ja Morant 👀 – 39 points

– 10 rebounds

– 10 assists

– Grizzlies franchise record 28 PTS in Q3 Memphis gets the W, 121-109 pic.twitter.com/6jDepZ0gEI — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2023

There is no reason why the former Rookie of the Year won’t take on the floor tonight.

While Ja is expected to take on the floor, Steven Adams will be missing out on the contest.

In addition to the Rockets’ failures, the team might be missing out on the services of Kevin Porter Jr. for the 21st straight game. With Memphis’ current form, they should face no problem in emerging victorious.

Morant’s stats for the 2022-2023 season

Morant has been one of the most electrifying players this season. An All-Star for the 2nd time in his career, the 23-year-old is among the best guards in the league.

Having played 32.6 MPG, the reigning MIP has been recording 27.2 points, 8.2 assists, 6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

