“LeBron James isn’t a top 5 player!”: Skip Bayless causes shock across NBA community as he to leaves out potential GOAT above Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant had a poor 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets. However, Skip Bayless still believes he is the best in the NBA!

The off-season leading up to the 2022-23 edition of the NBA is up and running. The draft is over, Summer League is underway and free agency kicked off with a bang, as Kevin Durant requested a trade.

It would seem as though the two-time NBA Champion has had enough of Brooklyn, three seasons since joining the Nets.

His decision has many questioning his legacy as one of the best in the league. Nevertheless, reports suggest that KD’s preferred landing spots are Phoenix or Miami.

Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat at the top of his wish list, Brooklyn plans on trading him to wherever they can get the best deal, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/ielfsEvXxe — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 30, 2022

Durant was unable to take the Nets to even the Eastern Conference Finals during his time in New York. However, this hasn’t stopped Skip Bayless from claiming he is still the best player in the league.

Skip Bayless believes Kevin Durant is still the best player in the NBA, over the likes of Giannis, Embiid, Jokic, and Steph Curry

The Kevin Durant experiment in Brooklyn has been nothing short of a disappointment. The former MVP has failed to deliver a championship to the Nets and is now on his way out.

Granted, he has had to lead a dysfunctional team, especially with all the drama surrounding Kyrie Irving. However, it isn’t enough to stop people from doubting his claim of being one of the best in the NBA.

Although, it looks like one unexpected source has his back. Skip Bayless has boldly claimed that KD is the best player in the league heading into the 22-23 season, over the likes of Giannis, Embidd, Jokic, and Steph!

.@RealSkipBayless’ current Top 5 Players in the NBA: 1. Kevin Durant

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

3. Joel Embiid

4. Nikola Jokić

5. Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/3ISquQn9yC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 6, 2022

It certainly is an interesting take from Skip and one that his UNDISPUTED co-host Shanon Sharpe wholeheartedly does not agree with.

