Kevin Garnett Fawns Over Michael Jordan’s Meet Up with Wilt Chamberlain in the 90s

When Michael Jordan started earning his stripes as arguably the greatest of all time, some veterans of the game weren’t too happy about it. One of the yesteryear legends, who had a problem with the new narrative, was the great Wilt Chamberlain. Jordan’s immense popularity was seen as a threat by Chamberlain, and he even stated his opinion in several interviews.

Advertisement

Eventually, the two legends ended up on good terms. Recently, Kevin Garnett shared a clip of the Hall of Famers on his Instagram story, saluting their larger-than-life personalities, with the caption, “King of Kings Shii.”

In the clip uploaded by ‘eurostepperz’, Chamberlain could be seen having a conversation with Jordan at the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-time team event in 1996. The moment was revered as one of the most iconic as it witnessed the meeting of probably the most dominant players of all time and the NBA GOAT.

Chamberlain said, “I’ve been watching you, maybe we can talk soon, man.” To which, Jordan replied, “Alright, I’d be glad to.”

Even though there were other contenders for the NBA throne before MJ, no one came through with as much flare and charisma. Before that era, Chamberlain was sitting comfortably in his spot as arguably the greatest ever, based on the sheer number of records he held.

Seeing his authority getting compromised because of the Bulls legend, the two-time NBA Champion started taking shots at Jordan. He said, “Michael, until you are so great that they are changing the game to stop your greatness, I don’t think you have the right to make that accolade in that particular way.”

Fortunately, over the years, they were able to set their differences aside. It’s great that they got past the initial animosity between them because, later in their lives, they had some great things to say about one another.

The mutual respect between Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain

Both individuals were able to accomplish great things in their respective careers. While Chamberlain is known for his otherworldly records in the league which might never be broken, Jordan took the sport to a global level with his dedication and mentality.

According to an excerpt from ‘Austin American-Statesman’ from 1990, Jordan talked highly of the Philadelphia legend’s 100 points game record set in March 1962.

He said, “There’s no way I would have the stamina to get 100. I don’t see how anyone could. It’s not possible. I couldn’t withstand the beating I’d take running up and down the court 48 minutes.” While he did get to 69 points, pushing for another 31 seemed impossible even for the great man. Chamberlain also returned the compliment by stating that Jordan could play in any era.

In a compilation clip uploaded by ‘SQUADawkins’, the late legend could be heard saying, “Michael Jordan is one of those rare specimens that could’ve played at any particular time.”

He also credited MJ as the reason behind the global popularity of the league and said that almost every NBA player owes him money as he made them all richer. It is certainly heartwarming to watch the legends of the game talk highly of each other.