Basketball

“My mom wanted me to have green hair before her death” : Marcus Smart explains how he honored his mother’s memory by coloring his hair to Celtics’ colors

"My mom wanted me to have green hair before her death" : Marcus Smart explains how he honored his mother's memory by coloring his hair to Celtics' colors
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"Damn one last highlight before LeGM does his duties and trades Anthony Davis": LeBron James' hype post for his Lakers teammate gets shredded by NBA fans clowning on AD's injury history
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"My mom wanted me to have green hair before her death" : Marcus Smart explains how he honored his mother's memory by coloring his hair to Celtics' colors
“My mom wanted me to have green hair before her death” : Marcus Smart explains how he honored his mother’s memory by coloring his hair to Celtics’ colors

Marcus Smart is someone who always plays with his heart on his sleeve. The Boston…