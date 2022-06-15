“My mom wanted me to have green hair before her death” : Marcus Smart explains how he honored his mother’s memory by coloring his hair to Celtics’ colors

Marcus Smart is someone who always plays with his heart on his sleeve.

The Boston Celtics guard is renowned for his intensity and dogged perseverance. This tenacity has often translated to his defensive efforts, winning him the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022.

Smart has been a key contributor to Ime Udoka‘s team in their NBA Finals run. He has been their primary playmaker too on various instances during their Playoff run.

Another highlight of Smart’s playoff run has been his hairstyle. Smart has been representing Celtic green right up to his hair. His green-colored hair has definitely made him visibly stand out in comparison to his peers.

When asked about his decision to dye his hair green, Smart was emotional and eloquent in presenting his reason for the same.

Why did Marcus Smart dye his hair green?

Smart, in a pre-game interview, said that he colored his hair green for his mother. Marcus had lost his mother Camellia Smart to cancer in 2018 and reminisced how she wanted him to try dyeing his hair green.

Smart had previously sported various hairstyles including his long-standing braided look. He remarked about how his mother used to like what he did his hair and that she wanted to see him dye his hair green before she passed away.

Come Playoffs, Smart said he decided to adopt the look in a tribute to his late mother. And once he noticed that the people around him liked it too, it stayed on.

With Game 6 on the Horizon, Smart would look to drive the Celtics to a win and to sport his look for another game on live television. Smart’s lovely tribute has definitely turned a few eyes. He would definitely look to honor his mom further with a ring to go with her favored look.

