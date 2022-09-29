Rare Footage: Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain exchange a few words during the NBA 50 meet 

Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain, are two of the names in the NBA that just spell dominance. Too bad we only have limited footage of them!

Seldom do you see two athletes that have carved a legacy that is simply untouchable? In the case of the NBA, no two players have their mention in the record books as many times as Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

Look up any record and chances are these two have their names on the list, somewhere. They also top most of the lists and hold certain records that will not be broken by anyone.

What’s more, the two are the undisputed dominant forces of the NBA. When they were around, nobody else could win. They played during two different era’s and we never got a chance to see them face off against each other.

Wilt retired from the game in 1973, when Michael was merely 10 years old. And the two never seemingly met during MJ’s playing career, until this one instance.

Also read: “That’s The Sign of a Good Man!” Michael Jordan Iconically Laid Down the Law for Trash Talking, While He Was Seething From a Loss

CLEVELAND | FEBRUARY 1997: Wilt Chamberlain with Michael Jordan | During the NBA at 50 Celebration #NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/3GVxs1TJuB — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) September 28, 2022

NBA 50 meet, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain exchange words, a rare moment

On the hallowed eve of the NBA 50 ceremony, it must have been surprising for journalists to see Michael Jordan, the undisputed best player of his time to have met Wilt Chamberlain, the man who was considered the GOAT.

Fun Fact: This is the first and only time these two met in real life and it is also the only instance of their meeting that was ever caught on camera!

MJ had great admiration for Wilt and wanted to even speak to him. You can watch the video below:

Wilt talks about what it is like to meet MJ and why they two never met before. He hints at the fact that he doesn’t play golf. And that Mike doesn’t play volleyball.

We don’t know if the two got together and had that conversation because just shortly after, Wilt passed away.

Also read: Marcus Jordan Denied Backdooring Trophy Room Air Jordan 1s – Will He Stoop Down to the Same Tactics for the Air Jordan 7?