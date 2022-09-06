Kevin Garnett likens his maniacal drive to Arnold Schwarznegger having org*sms while he lifted

Arnold Schwarznegger having org*sms while he lifted weights was what Kevin Garnett compared his intensity to.

Being the best at something usually requires a maniacal drive to strive for that greatness. Kevin Garnett is often overlooked when talking about power forwards as guys like Tim Duncan, Giannis, and Charles Barkley are talked about at length when it comes to that position.

However, the 2004 MVP has accomplished more than most realize, establishing himself as perhaps the best defensive frontcourt player of the 21st century besides Timmy D. Everything from him carrying the Timberwolves to Playoff runs to his Celtics stint resulting in a championship, Garnett was one of the best for a very long time.

One thing that separated Kevin Garnett from the rest of the league was his attitude towards the game. Sure, there have been players in the NBA who have been labelled as being incredibly competitive but it feels as though nobody holds a candle to KG.

The sheer feral nature of Garnett’s demeanour on the court was as tantalizing as his actual game. Whether it was crossing the line during trash talk to yelling at players, coaches, and referees, the 1995 draftee was a frightening on NBA hardwood.

Kevin Garnett on Arnold Schwarznegger’s lifting.

A ton of NBA fans must have wondered over the years as to what fueled Kevin Garnett throughout his career. Well, according to him during an interview with GQ back in 2021, it was former Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarznegger.

KG would go on to tell GQ that he finally understood why Arnold would have org*sms while lifting weights as he compared it to a similar feeling he would get from being out on the court.

“I would hear Arnold Schwarzenegger sometimes talk about having org*sms when he would lift. [In Pumping Iron, Schwarzenegger compared the feeling of lifting to “coming.”] And I went, ‘F*ck, what? F*ck outta here.’”

“But then when I would run and I would work on these moves and I would actually see my sh*t working, and then I’d get in a game and, He went for it! Oh, sh*t. How’d he go for that sh*t? And I understand. I understand the chase.”

Well, if there was one player who would liken the act of ‘releasing’ to working on your game/playing the game of basketball, it would be someone as untamed as Kevin Garnett.

