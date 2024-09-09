Kevin Garnett Shows Love to Gilbert Arenas’ Son Alijah For Holding His Own Against NBA Players

Kevin Garnett is usually in the news talking about the current state of basketball. The Celtics legend doesn’t shy away from showing love to certain young players in the NBA. KG is usually hyping up potential stars on his podcast, but this time Garnett praised Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah on Instagram.

A video uploaded by SwishCultures showed Alijah working out with NBA players. The son of the former NBA star isn’t doing drills or working out on his shooting form. No, Arenas’ son is battling them one-on-one while holding his own.

The post was originally captioned, “Alijah Arenas ( @alijah0arenas ) is a special talent and he’s only a junior in high school he was cooking up in @dashletics 1s and has elite scoring tools.”

The clip shows Alijah going up against the likes of Moses Moody, Naz Reid, and even Kevin Durant. The players may not be going full tilt at him, but his level of skill had KG in awe of the newest Arenas family baller.

Garnett decided to share the video on his official Instagram account. He captioned the video, “Young Gil out here,” on his IG Stories.

Being the son of a former NBA star does come with certain perks. For instance, working out with the best trainers and NBA players, to name a few. However, Alijah doesn’t seem to be in the need to be hyped up. He is listed as 6’4 and is just a tad bit taller than his father.

Instead of taking up the point guard role like Gil, Alijah has more of a shooting guard archetype instead. He is currently attending Chatsworth High School and even managed to make ESPN’s top 25 High School players.

Working out with NBA players and having a former NBA star as a father have done wonders for Alijah. The young shooting guard has already made a name for himself in the country. He is also touted as one of the best draft prospects of the 2026 class.

Given how explosive his father was back in the day (famously dropping 60 on Kobe Bryant in the Staples Center) if Alijah possesses even half of Gil’s talent, he’d be a very solid pickup for any NBA team in a few years. It’ll be safe to assume KG will be a fan wherever the youngster ends up playing.