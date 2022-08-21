Kevin Hart isn’t going to receive any Jordans from Michael Jordan after he insulted his facial features

Michael Jordan isn’t the toughest man to please, and Kevin Hart found that out the hard way when he overdid his comedic bits.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first threepeat.

Michael Jordan and Kevin Hart had a weird moment at a charity event

Kevin Hart is an American comedian, well known for his appearances with Dwayne Johnson and stand up comedy shows. He also had an unfortunate run-in with Michael Jordan at a charity event.

“I pissed Mike off,” Hart explained. “Mike had a charity event in Las Vegas; they called me, they wanted me to host the event. So, I get there to host the event, and it’s something where they’re like auctioning things. It’s a real tight crowd; very boujee, everybody’s neck was really straight. So, I get up there, and I’m like, ‘Hey, man, loosen up. Relax. You’re here to have a good time.’”

However, that wasn’t what got MJ irritated. It was only when Hart went after Jordan’s facial features that things really accelerated to a point of no return.

“He had like the little square mustache at the time,” Hart added. “And I was like, ‘What is that?’ I said, ‘It looks like a thumbprint, like you just smelled something.’ And nobody’s laughing. They got to a point where nobody’s laughing. … He’s actually giving me a look like, ‘You going to keep on going? You ain’t going to stop?’ So, I don’t care; I’m having a good time. I was laughing. I may or may not have been drunk at the time. So, I remember I hit him with one more, and nobody said nothing. So, I’m like ‘whatever.’”

After that, Hart went to see Jordan, and he got a stone cold response from the NBA GOAT. “I see him; I’m like, ‘What up Mike? Hey,’” Hart explained. “And he shook my hand, and he squeezed it real hard, and he was like, ‘You have a good day.’ I ain’t seen him since. He’s still my favorite player, though. He’s still my favorite player, and if I see him again, I’m going to ask him about it. I’m like ‘You better lose the ‘tude, man.’”

That’s tough luck for Hart, but hopefully he can change Jordan’s mind one day. Hart revealed this story while talking about Jordans’ with Mark Wahlberg. The NBA GOAT does like to gift things out, but he’s probably not going to be sending any gifts Hart’s way.

