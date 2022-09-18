Kevin Hart, who offered LeBron James $40 to join the Sixers, roasted the King with JR Smith

Kevin Hart, who is known to troll NBA superstars regularly, went after Los Angeles Lakers’ crowned king LeBron James.

LeBron James’ cultural impact on the world is undeniable. He is been a flag bearer of not just the modern era of basketball but also activism in sports.

The 4-time NBA champion has remained outspoken and unabashed in the way he has approached inequality and discrimination.

To LeBron’s credit, the responsibility of being a worldwide sensation is not easy. In just itself, his legend in sports makes him a target for critiques and media.

The added responsibility of using the platform to raise awareness and speak against racial discrimination and social injustice must weigh even heavier. It also opens up the Lakers star to trolling from the public, media, and at times other celebrities.

However, that’s not always the case. Sometimes, trolling can come from a place of reverence and mutual appreciation too.

Comedians do it all the time. They make fun of their celebrity friends and it isn’t necessarily criticism. Sometimes, the trolling is just a friendly jest. Especially if the troll is Kevin Hart.

Hart, who is as famous as comedians get, is a Philly guy. He is passionate about sports and despite all his success, Hart has maintained that passion.

An ardent Philadelphia 76ers fan, Kevin regularly trolls NBA stars on and off the court. The Jumanji star is reportedly close to Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, and James Harden.

Hart famously offered LeBron James $40 to come play for Philadelphia. LeBron, to everyone’s ‘surprise,’ declined Hart’s generous bribe.

Also read: Ben Simmons alone has as many triple-doubles as Michael Jordan and this $155 Million Spurs legend have combined

Kevin Hart imitated LeBron James’ famous confused reaction during the 2018 NBA Finals

Hart once hosted former Cavs player JR Smith on his show ‘Cold as Balls.’ In season 3 of the show, Hart interviewed the 2-time NBA champion on his concept show. The two sat in a tub full of ice (separate tubs) and then indulged in a conversation.

During the conversation, Hart brought up the infamous game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. JR Smith, who was a part of the Cavaliers squad then, likely cost Cleveland the first game of that round.

In the final seconds of the game, Smith grabbed a rebound, brought the ball outside the arc, and then passed it to the corner. But by then, the game was over.

Unluckily for Smith, the game was tied at 107. In the last few seconds he had possession, LeBron kept telling him about the clock running out. JR, perhaps confused by the action, completely forgot about the time.

LeBron was openly frustrated by the poor play. Hart, on the episode with JR Smith, mimicked LeBron’s reaction to the former Knicks guard’s mistake.

JR’s mistake most likely cost LeBron and the Cavs their second championship. The crucial first game was tied and well with Cleveland’s grasp until Smith took all that time passing the ball. Perhaps LBJ’s reaction was justified. What do you think?

Also read: ‘Notorious’ Shaquille O’Neal once poured buckets of poop and urine on rookies, as per HOF teammate