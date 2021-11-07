Basketball

“I’m James Harden, don’t wanna get mobbed when I shop”: When the Nets superstar made fun of Anthony Davis in a FootLocker commercial back in 2014

"I'm James Harden, don't wanna get mobbed when I shop": When the Nets superstar made fun of Anthony Davis in a FootLocker commercial back in 2014
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan was the greatest that night!": Denzel Washington settles LeBron James' place in the NBA's GOAT debate on Jimmy Kimmel Live
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I'm James Harden, don't wanna get mobbed when I shop": When the Nets superstar made fun of Anthony Davis in a FootLocker commercial back in 2014
“I’m James Harden, don’t wanna get mobbed when I shop”: When the Nets superstar made fun of Anthony Davis in a FootLocker commercial back in 2014

Foot Locker is famous for making funny commercials with NBA players. James Harden and Anthony…