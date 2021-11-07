“I’m James Harden, don’t wanna get mobbed when I shop”: When the Nets superstar made fun of Anthony Davis in a FootLocker commercial back in 2014

Foot Locker is famous for making funny commercials with NBA players. James Harden and Anthony Davis joined forces in a hilarious 2014 ad.

In the commercial, Anthony Davis meets James Harden in his vanity van where Harden is busy with the makeup artists. On being enquired by AD, Harden replied “I’m James Harden. I don’t wanna get mobbed when I shop.”

As James Harden had to go shopping at Foot Locker’s February Sale, he is dressing up as Anthony Davis. And to do that Harden applies the famous “unibrow” for the finishing touch.

Also Read: “Anthony Davis threw up four times before tip-off!”: Frank Vogel explains just how incredibly bad the Lakers superstar’s stomach illness was after embarrassing loss to the Blazers

The relevance of this stupendous commercial involving Anthony Davis and James Harden

At that time Anthony Davis’ unibrow was so famous that multiple commercials and memes were made just on that. And James Harden also was called “the Beard” at that time.

As if the joke of dressing up like a 6’10” All-Star as a disguise wasn’t enough, Harden’s “I would disagree” reply to Unibrow’s “But I’m famous too” argument is so hilarious.

It’s amazing how both of their careers have taken a turn since then. Anthony Davis went from “the guy” in Pelicans to winning a championship with the Lakers under LeBron’s leadership.

Also Read – “Yo Michael Jordan, I’m coming back for the shoes I left in your garage”: Travis Scott hilariously recounts the time he shot a music video at the Bulls legend’s ‘crib’

Meanwhile, James Harden went from the MVP of the league in Houston Rockets to now joining forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn Nets in the hunt for his first championship.

It’s so ironic how both of them forced their ex- teams for being traded before their contract ended. Both of them are favourites to meet in the finals this season. It will be amazing to watch who will get the last laugh.