Kevin Love Opens Up About His ‘Brotherhood’ With LeBron James and the 2016 Cavs Group Chat

Being part of a professional team means sharing more than minutes on the court. Over the years, a multitude of NBA stars have been able to build lifelong friendships with their teammates. That was certainly the case with Kevin Love during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who holds the 2015-16 championship roster very close to his heart.

Advertisement

Even the casual basketball fan is aware of what the Cavaliers accomplished in 2016. People still talk about their historic 3-1 comeback in the NBA Finals to this day. According to Love, those finals remain the highlight of his storied career. Yet, his most fond experience came through the friendship with his teammates.

Out of all his teammates, Love’s connection with LeBron is quite special. He remains a fan of how the LA Lakers star has continued to dominate despite his age.

“We have just never seen anything like it,” Love said on the Up and Adams Show. “He could continue at this trajectory and get these numbers for as long as he wants.”

But it isn’t just James he’s close friends with. Love notes that he remains in contact with all his Cavs buddies from that roster like Tristan Thompson, Richard Jefferson and J.R. Smith among others.

“We have our group chat from 2016,” Love revealed. “We touch on literally everything. But it’s fun, we have a great relationship. It’s a brotherhood.”

Of course, it’s been more than a few years so everyone has become busy with their own lives, which has made it hard for everyone to come together. However, since the team is approaching the 10th anniversary of their title, Love hopes a reunion is a possible outcome.

“My hope is that we’ll all find a way to get together in the summer and celebrate something that we did that forever connected us and bonded us,” Love said.

The basketball world desperately needs to see this reunion take place. Hopefully, the rest of the team can make the time for what would be a historic moment in sports.