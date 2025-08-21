“A Great Deal”: Kendrick Perkins Heaps Praise LeBron James $5 Billion League Proposal

The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world, no doubt about that. But how long can it hold that status with rumors swirling about a new international tournament worth billions, and with LeBron James’ involvement dominating the headlines? It could be a game-changer for the sport, and Kendrick Perkins, for one, cannot wait to see how it unfolds.

There is some momentum behind this unnamed international league. James and his long-time business partner, Maverick Carter, are at the forefront of putting it together, and Perkins believes it has the potential to rival the NBA.

Earlier in the summer, LeBron even met with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic’s agent, Misko Raznatovic. At first, it was thought that LeBron was hinting at a move to the Denver Nuggets, but it later became clear that they were working on details to bring a $5 billion league proposal to life. There is definitely something major happening behind the scenes, and Perkins couldn’t help but feel excited on the latest episode of his Road Trippin podcast.

Perkins, a former NBA Champion, knows that basketball is much bigger than just in the United States. “That’s another side of it. The competition. It’s not just in America anymore. We don’t know the system and what they’re doing over there in Africa, right?” asked Perkins. He then highlighted players like LeBron and Warriors legend Steph Curry for their international appeal, before praising the King for expanding the market.

“I think it’s great for all these leagues. I applaud Bron and Mav for even coming up with the idea. I do believe there’s a lot of hoopers out there that won’t make it to the NBA but need other outlets to go and play in and make a good living. For them to start that league, the tour league, or whatever, that’s a great deal,” Perkins stated.

It was refreshing to hear Perkins not shoot an idea down for once. He is opinionated, which he has every right to be as a former athlete turned pundit. But instead of pushing the narrative that the NBA is the only option or the end-all be-all, he emphasized how important it is for all players to have opportunities to make a living. Perk even credited Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league for creating chances for players who are past their prime.

“Just like with the Big 3, retired players, Ice Cube, they are able to go and still hoop. Still able to make some money, and still showcase their sh**. I believe more leagues that we have give other people the talented opportunities, but just never got to that next level.”

Again, Perk is right. Basketball doesn’t begin and end with the NBA. A new league could give more players chances and grow the game globally. Whether it takes off or not, LeBron and Mav are proving the sport is bigger than just one league.