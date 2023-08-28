“Wish He Could See Me Now”: Kobe Bryant Surprising Matt Barnes’ Twins in 2019 Resurfaces, Elicits Heart Felt Response From 14 Y/O Zay Barnes

March 23, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) laughs with small forward Matt Barnes (9) at the end of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center. Lakers won 103-96. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, Matt Barnes and his twin sons Carter and Isaiah were treated to the surprise of a lifetime. While they were in the gym working on their game, the late great Kobe Bryant came to visit them. It was a huge surprise, as the Black Mamba then proceeded to coach the twins and inspire them to become mentally tough. The video of this incredible moment has now resurfaced on social media. And, having just graduated eighth grade, Isaiah, affectionately referred to as Zay left a heartfelt comment on Instagram.

Advertisement

Matt and Kobe first bonded during their time together in the LA Lakers between 2010 and 2012. Previously, there had been some bad blood between them. This was seen in the video where Bryant didn’t even flinch after Barnes tried to scare him by pretending to throw the ball at his face. Despite this, the two grew close in LA, and after leaving the Lakers, Matt had nothing but high praise for the five-time NBA Champion.

Zay Barnes leaves heartfelt response after video with Kobe Bryant resurfaces

Recently, Carter Barnes and Isaiah Barnes graduated from eighth grade. Their parents, former NBA star Matt Barnes and socialite, Gloria Govan, were in attendance for their big moment. And, with both Matt and Govan filled with pride for their boys, a heartwarming video of theirs resurfaced on the internet.

Advertisement

The video in question featured none other than Matt’s former teammate, Kobe Bryant. Four years prior to their graduation, Carter and Isaiah were treated to a special surprise. Kobe visited them during practice to give them a training session. It was a tough session, as expected when working with the Black Mamba. However, they learned a lot from him, including the importance of mental toughness.

Understandably, it was a day that had a huge impact on the twins. And, with the video now resurfacing on social media, 14-year-old Isaiah or Zay, left a heartfelt comment on an Instagram post, wishing Kobe could see him now.

“Wish He Could See Me Now”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwZY_43o1CF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The influence Kobe had on those around him is incredible. And, just like he inspired Isaiah and Carter, there are hundreds of youngsters who hope to be just like him. He truly was one of the greatest players in NBA history, and a class apart.

Matt Barnes fondly remembers how Kobe surprised his kids on their birthday

The moment wasn’t just special for Zay and Carter, it was also special for Matt Barnes. Kobe Bryant was a player he fought alongside for two years in Los Angeles. And, it was thanks to this that he, of all people, knew that the Black Mamba was more than just a basketball player. He was a father and a friend as well. So, when Kobe took time out of his day to surprise his twins on their birthday, he was touched.

He described the moment, days after Kobe’s passing, and explained how they both bonded over their love for their children. And Bryant was especially kind to his children. So much so, that Barnes, after the accident, said that not only did we lose a basketball player, but we also lost a hero.

No truer words can be said about Kobe Bean Bryant. Yes, he was a basketball player, but above all, he was a father and a superhero to many people. An icon who will forever be remembered throughout history.