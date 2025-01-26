“Kind of Weird at First”: Anthony Davis’ Relationship With Lakers Coach JJ Redick Changed After Dinner Together

It was a bit weird for everyone to see JJ Redick suit up as a head coach just a few years after finishing up his memorable 15-year playing career. But no one had a bigger adjustment to make than the members of the Los Angeles Lakers, as many matched up with Redick on the court and now had to look to him as a coach. Anthony Davis recently explained how the dynamics of his relationship with Redick have evolved as the season has progressed.

The superstar big man has played under numerous head coaches throughout his 13-year career, but Davis had never played for someone he used to compete against before. In an interview with Shams Charania, Davis discussed how his relationship with Redick was initially awkward, but the pair got to know each other quickly. The nine-time All-Star revealed how he was skeptical of the first-time coach.

“Obviously, with no coaching experience [for Redick]… [Redick] would call me… He’s talking about ‘Man you know, this what I like to do’ and I’m just like, you’ve never coached so how do you know?” Davis said. “So it was kind of weird at first.”

Despite his skepticism, AD underlined how he remained open-minded with his new coach. The turning point for the pair came during a dinner where they got into a deep conversation. Davis explained how he got on board with what Redick wanted to do from there, impressed by his new coach’s strategy.

It’s clear that Davis and Redick have been on the same page for a while now. The 31-year-old big man has once again proven why he’s among the best players in the league under Redick’s tutelage.

Anthony Davis knew his season would be fun early on

Davis continued to share how his relationship with Redick grew before the season even began. AD explained how once training camp came around and he was able to actually see Redick’s game plan play out, he knew he was going to enjoy the upcoming campaign. Once the 40-year-old’s personality began to come out, Davis was really able to connect with him.

While it was clear that AD was initially uncomfortable with the idea of a first-time head coach, the superstar center’s trust in Redick has only elevated his own game. The Lakers have had a pretty successful campaign under Redick thus far, currently boasting a 25-18 record, partly due to the incredible production of Davis. The 2020 NBA Champion is averaging 25.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks, all in line with some of the best numbers of his career.

On pace for another All-Star selection, while leading the fifth seed in the Western Conference, it appears the new partnership has worked out well for both Davis and Redick.