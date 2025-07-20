Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion Post Adorable Workout Video Together Days After Mavericks Star’s Impressive Shooting Display

Inaugural Megan Thee Stallion s Pete And Thomas Foundation Gala Klay Thompson and girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) wearing Off-White arrive at the Inaugural Megan Thee Stallion s Pete And Thomas Foundation Gala held at Gotham Hall at The Haier Building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

One of the hottest new celebrity couples is a duo no one had on their bingo card. Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion went public with their relationship in July 2025, and they’re already showing just how cute they can be together.

Megan took to social media to post a video of her working out with Thompson, as the Dallas Mavericks star gears up for the 2025–26 season. Arguably, some extra motivation for the four-time NBA champ.

Megan, who recently hard-launched Thompson, has been spending a lot of time with him and looked genuinely excited about sweating it out alongside him. She even got a taste of what the ex-Golden State Warriors guard does training wise on a daily basis.

“I have been working out with my man!” shouted the Savage star in the video. “We went to the gym and we was doing these things that his trainer had put us through.”

While videos like this might come off as cringeworthy to some, it was actually pretty interesting to see how Klay keeps himself in shape during the NBA offseason. Stallion seemed to agree, mentioning how intense the exercises were, but claimed she was still able to keep up.

“I really think he thought that I could not do it, but I was very much keeping up,” she said while doing an overhead lift with one leg stretched out in a lunge position on a bench. And that was just one exercise. In the next activity, the 30-year-old musician joked that the future Hall of Famer was trying to sabotage her.

“Then we had to do these f****** Russian twists ball thing-a-ma-jig. I don’t really like how he was throwing the ball to me because I feel like he was plotting on my downfall and wanted me to miss,” Megan jokingly added.

Klay and Megan putting in work (via @theestallion) pic.twitter.com/FrwbfxsHrp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 20, 2025

The video must have been made in real time because you could hear Thompson utter something. “I was what!” asked Stallion. “She was better than me,” confirmed Klay, who sounded proud that his new boo was able to keep up.

Megan would get a bit of revenge on Thompson. “The next day we had come through and I had put him through an ab workout, and um…I don’t really think that he liked that too much,” said Stallion. A 35-year-old Thompson was not afraid to admit that his girlfriend was right.

“This was the grinder right here. Put me through the ringer, baby, this was tough,” he concluded, as the video ended. The exercise Megan had him doing was a bulge crunch while holding small weights, followed by kissing the weights underneath her leg. It was a clear reminder of how important core work is for Stallion and just how unfamiliar it seemed to be for the basketball legend.

This marks the second time this week that Klay has gone viral. The five-time All-Star trended the other day for making 72 straight three-pointers during practice, a sign that he’s more than ready to return to the court in Dallas for the 2025–26 season.

What’s fun is that Klay now has someone in his corner to root for him. Celebrity relationships are always tricky, especially when the person you’re dating is arguably a bigger star. But that doesn’t mean this newfound love won’t work out. It would be great to see Megan cheering her man on from the sidelines.

And there’s no better season for her to do it. The Mavs look like a real threat this year after an unfortunate 2024–25 campaign. Stallion may be enjoying her Hot Girl Summer right now, as she should. Because in a few months, she’ll be watching Thompson make some Cash S***.