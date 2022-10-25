“Never bet against Michael Jordan!”: Watch a Circus Shot from the Bulls Legend on the Golf Course! 

Jan 24, 1995; Phoenix, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan participates in a charity shootout at the 1995 Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Jordan is known for making the most ridiculous shots on a basketball court. But one time, he made an absurd shot on the golf course!

We are all well aware of the folklore behind MJ’s shooting and prowess in the NBA. His Airness was given the same title due to the sheer amount of ridiculous shots he made in his lifetime.

Michael Jordan’s excellence is above everyone else. Stratospheric in acclaim, MJ was not just good at basketball, however. He was a multi-sport athlete and throughout his career, his love for baseball and golf is well documented.

During his first retirement, he even tried his hand out at professional baseball!

As for golf, that is one sport he plays to keep in touch with people from all walks of life. And to place ridiculous bets. You’d have to be good to win those bets and turns out MJ definitely was.

This is when I knew Michael Jordan wasn’t HUMAN! 🔥👀😵😮 pic.twitter.com/5djfBGb8Jd — !!!!! WE STACK CHIPS !!!!! (@LAKERSRISE) October 20, 2022

Michael Jordan’s ridiculous golf shot is proof of why he wins bets!

So, we don’t often see MJ in action, especially on the golf course. But this video clip will show you exactly why it is a bad idea to bet against the GOAT.



“Never bet against Jordan,” says the commentator in Italian as “Jumpman” sinks the bunker shot, hole in one. Talk about being good at multiple sports.

And as Jordan exclaims and cheers loudly, you can tell, there must be some money on the line.

Michael Jordan: The Golf Amateur

If you think that shot was a fluke. Here is another one that shows his proficiency in the game.

When we say MJ is good at golf, we mean it. And we think the sheer amount of people he has played with can attest to that fact.

MJ might have retired from basketball but golf is his calling these days and he is playing with the best of the best. You can’t be bad when you play against the best. Jordan’s competitiveness sure has a way to keep things interesting.

