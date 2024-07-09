Klay Thompson Claims Pairing With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Will Be Harder to Deal With

After spending 13 years playing alongside one future Hall of Famer guard, Klay Thompson will now share the court with two, and he’s excited about it. During his introductory press conference, following his move to the Dallas Mavericks, the four-time NBA champion shared his eagerness about teaming up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Thompson revealed that one of the primary reasons he opted to join the franchise was the duo’s ability to collapse a defense and create open looks for their teammates. He claimed that teams have no choice but to focus on Doncic and Irving, giving him plenty of room to find his spots and get clean looks at the basket. He explained,

“I don’t think you can stick to me as much as you could do in the past with guys like Luka and Kyrie out there. That was attractive to me.”

Thompson enjoyed a stellar stint with the Warriors, where the system was geared towards maximizing his, and teammate Stephen Curry’s shooting prowess.

Like Doncic and Irving, the two-time MVP’s gravity collapsed defenses and created open looks for Thompson from beyond the arc. Having two teammates, who could emulate Curry’s effect on a defensive setup, will surely make the veteran guard’s life even easier.

The benefits of playing alongside the Mavs duo were too enticing for Thompson to pass on. His agent claimed that the veteran guard rejected bigger contract offers to sign a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks.

During the press conference, the four-time NBA champion claimed he was looking forward to feeling ‘rejuvenated’ after a tough season with the Warriors. The 34-year-old’s final year, with the only franchise he had ever played for, was one of the worst of his career.

His scoring average dipped below the 20-point mark for the first time in a decade. He also shot only 38.7% from beyond the arc, the second-lowest mark of his illustrious career.

In the Warriors’ do-or-die play-in tournament against the Sacramento Kings, he shot 0-of-10 from the floor, including 0-of-6 from beyond the arc in a season-ending 118-94 loss. His horrendous performance encapsulated the disappointing campaign he had endured, prompting him to seek a change of scenery.

Thompson claimed his rough season was an anomaly and has plenty left in the tank. The Mavericks evidently feel the same and believe he can bounce back in the upcoming campaign. In theory, he chose the perfect team to repair his reputation. It remains to be seen whether he can exploit this opportunity.