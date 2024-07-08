mobile app bar

“It Does Suck Losing Klay”: Stephen Curry Discusses Loss of Splash Brother, Business Reality of NBA

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“It Does Suck Losing Klay”: Stephen Curry Discusses Loss of Splash Brother, Business Reality of NBA

Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The dramatic exit of Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors has disrupted the franchise’s lasting team dynamics. Amidst the distress over the situation, Stephen Curry finally opened up about losing his Splash Brother. The 36-year-old seemed to have made peace with the reality while outlining the ruthless aspect of the NBA business.

During his latest interview with ESPN’s Mallika Andrews, Curry expressed how he would have loved to end his career with the franchise icons, Thompson and Draymond Green. However, the cruelty of the NBA has resulted in a divergence from this path. And no matter how hard the reality turned out to be, the 10x All-Star showcased courage to accept it, stating,

“We would have loved to maintain the core and finish out together but we obviously understand the league and things change. Having Klay [Thompson] at the Dallas [Mavericks], it’s tough. It’s something I never imagined would be a reality…It does suck losing Klay. No two ways around it. You have to be able to celebrate what we accomplished but then be able to move on”.

These recent comments extended his viewpoint from one of his interviews with Andrews. On this occasion, Curry had outlined how the impending separation didn’t come close to imitating the Chicago Bulls’ iconic 1997/98 ‘Last Dance’ campaign. After all, each of the Warriors’ core members had much to contribute to the league unlike the Bulls’ then-big three who were in the twilight of their careers.

His latest statement doubled down on his beliefs, aching the hearts of the Dubs nation. Despite the agony, Curry has already started looking at the future with the new season approaching fast. After all, as the Western Conference rivals, the Splash Brothers are set to lock horns for a while now. And in this process, none of them will let their past get in their way of success.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these