“It Does Suck Losing Klay”: Stephen Curry Discusses Loss of Splash Brother, Business Reality of NBA

The dramatic exit of Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors has disrupted the franchise’s lasting team dynamics. Amidst the distress over the situation, Stephen Curry finally opened up about losing his Splash Brother. The 36-year-old seemed to have made peace with the reality while outlining the ruthless aspect of the NBA business.

During his latest interview with ESPN’s Mallika Andrews, Curry expressed how he would have loved to end his career with the franchise icons, Thompson and Draymond Green. However, the cruelty of the NBA has resulted in a divergence from this path. And no matter how hard the reality turned out to be, the 10x All-Star showcased courage to accept it, stating,

“We would have loved to maintain the core and finish out together but we obviously understand the league and things change. Having Klay [Thompson] at the Dallas [Mavericks], it’s tough. It’s something I never imagined would be a reality…It does suck losing Klay. No two ways around it. You have to be able to celebrate what we accomplished but then be able to move on”.

These recent comments extended his viewpoint from one of his interviews with Andrews. On this occasion, Curry had outlined how the impending separation didn’t come close to imitating the Chicago Bulls’ iconic 1997/98 ‘Last Dance’ campaign. After all, each of the Warriors’ core members had much to contribute to the league unlike the Bulls’ then-big three who were in the twilight of their careers.

His latest statement doubled down on his beliefs, aching the hearts of the Dubs nation. Despite the agony, Curry has already started looking at the future with the new season approaching fast. After all, as the Western Conference rivals, the Splash Brothers are set to lock horns for a while now. And in this process, none of them will let their past get in their way of success.