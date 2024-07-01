Klay Thompson Free Agency: Top 3 Landing Spots for Former Warriors’ Sharpshooter

Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It seems as if Klay Thompson has played his last game in a Golden State Warriors jersey. Rumors are running high that Thompson is looking for a fresh start from the next season. Last year, after he denied the two-year/$48 million contract that was offered by the Warriors, they don’t seem to have the attention of their long-time veteran guard.

The four-time NBA champion did not average the same numbers as he used to and fans saw the other half of the Splash Brothers duo coming off the bench for the first time in his career. As the Warriors might have lowballed Thompson with an offer, the 34-year-old guard might look to sign somewhere else. And here are the top three teams emerging to sign him from the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks probably had the second-best season this past year. The team managed to make it all the way to the NBA Finals but was unable to get over the Boston hump in the end.

The Mavericks’ All-Star duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving seemed to be clicking on the same page all season. But the loss of Derrick Jones Jr. to the Los Angeles Clippers has left Dallas in dire need of a wing.

And who better to fill it up with a sharpshooting veteran like Klay Thompson? According to TNT’s Senior NBA Insider Chris B. Haynes, “If there is a frontrunner: Dallas Mavericks. He is very intrigued by that situation.”

Haynes on Klay: “If there is a frontrunner: Dallas Mavericks. He is very intrigued by that situation”pic.twitter.com/atuyZN9mqG — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) July 1, 2024

Haynes pointed out the benefits of adding ‘Game 6 Klay’ to a system that already has two stars who need the ball in their hands to generate offense. Thompson has been one of the best spot-up shooters in the league for the past decade. And having him on the floor gives both Doncic and Irving a player ready to let it fly from beyond the arc.

The 11-year veteran guard may not have had a successful year with the Warriors this past year, but a fresh start might just be what Thompson needs to finish off his twilight years with a bang.

Now that Derrick Jones Jr. has signed with another team, it does leave the Mavericks with enough cap space to sign Thompson, possibly.

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James trying to recruit Klay Thompson to suit up for the Purple & Gold has been all over social media these past few hours. And the Los Angeles Lakers do seem like a perfectly viable spot for Thompson to land in.

Woj: “I’m told LeBron James called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened… These conversations, this negotiation will go into tomorrow. There probably will not be a resolution tonight”pic.twitter.com/AFOE1BKkzD — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) July 1, 2024

A Los Angeles native himself, the LAL would be an ideal team for Thompson to end his career with. Moreover, the Lakers have the potential to pay Thompson more money than other teams who intend on pursuing his services this offseason.

Another reason why the 34-year-old would benefit from joining the Lakers is its two All-Stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Even at 39 years of age, Bron is one of the top players in the league. And having a talented big like AD is only going to make the pick and rolls with Thompson all the more exciting.

Denver Nuggets

The former NBA champions are another team that has displayed interest in signing Klay Thompson this offseason. As good as the Denver Nuggets were in the paint and from the mid-range, the team finished dead last in three-pointers attempted this past season.

According to StatMuse, the Nuggets also ranked 25th in the league when it came to the team’s three-point percentage. So, adding a long-range sniper like Klay Thompson seems like a no-brainer for Denver.

Another player that the team has been rumored to be pursuing is veteran All-Star guard, Russell Westbrook. Brodie may not have the same level of athleticism or scoring ability he once possessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball Forever (@basketballforever)

However, he does bring a certain energy and relentlessness off the bench. And after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic, the Nuggets seem to be looking to fill that spot with proven veterans who can help the team stay in the championship contention race.

Both Westbrook and Thompson are valid choices. But when talking about Thompson, can the Nuggets outsmart teams like the Lakers and the Mavericks in this bidding war?

Klay Thompson’s next destination in the league is one of the biggest mysteries this offseason. Will he join another team for a fresh start or can the Warriors mend ways and bring back their veteran guard? We’ll soon find out in a few days.