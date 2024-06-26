Klay Thompson Free Agency: Warriors’ HC Steve Kerr Opens Up About 4x Champion

Oct 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Klay Thompson (11) watch during the second half of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson‘s free agency has been a topic of discussion since before the beginning of the 2024 NBA offseason. Due to contract negotiations between the player and the franchise, other teams are now coming into the picture, in the hopes of winning his talents. Amidst this little storm, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has made his verdict very clear, despite his still uncertain future.

Talking about the situation, in an interview with Jim Rome, Kerr seemed abundantly clear about what he wanted. The head coach admitted that despite the awkward situation, he hoped the four-time champion would choose to stay. However, he also carried a tone that insinuated that he’d understand if things didn’t break favorably,

“What I do know is, Klay [Thompson] has been such an integral part of everything around here… We want him back desperately. I want him back desperately. And we will have our conversations, he’s got to make whatever decision he makes.”

Steve Kerr’s feelings on the matter are completely understandable. After all, while Stephen Curry has been the lead star of his team, Thompson has always been a big part of Golden State’s dynastical run. Given how many moments he has created, along the way, which head coach wouldn’t want to keep him?

However, it’s all down to who offers him the most money now. If the Golden State Warriors front office agrees with their head coach, they could put their money where their mouth is, when it matters the most. The Splash Brothers have been impactful in bringing glory to the Bay area and his expectation to be granted a three-year extension doesn’t stem from nothing.

On the other hand, various other contenders are eyeing the sharpshooter for their roster, Orlando Magic being the major one. However, allegedly, they are also offering him a two-year extension, which again goes against his expectations. While Thompson is still to decide on his future in the league, it may not be long before Dub Nation sees him donning a different jersey on an NBA court.