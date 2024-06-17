Klay Thompson Gets Back at IG Troll with a Sassy Set of Instructions to make it to the NBA

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) sits on the bench during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson has been on critics’ radar throughout the 2023-24 season as his scoring average fell below 20 points per game for the first time since his third year in the league. To compound the issue, he had a woeful 0/10 shooting night during the elimination game of the Play-in tournament, where his Golden State Warriors suffered a 24-point loss to end their season. Since then, many NBA fans have kept reminding Thompson about his horrific shooting display during the play-in loss against the Sacramento Kings.

However, Thompson also knows how to clap back and he recently did exactly that.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Warriors SG uploaded a non-basketball post, showcasing his love for cycling, golfing, and dogs. Attaching a photo and a couple of videos of him undertaking these activities, the sharpshooter shared a glimpse of his offseason with the caption, “A few of my favorite things ️‍♂️ “.

However, one commenter decided to remind Thompson how he has opened the floodgates for criticism because of his 0/10 shooting night, “you already knew people was going to talk about your 0/10 game before posting this.”

Thompson didn’t let this comment slide. Since the user had highlights of his basketball skills on his Insta handle, the 34-year-old got an opportunity to take shots at the youngster for potentially pursuing an NBA career.

Klay sarcastically replied, “Hey young fella, I’m rooting for you. Eat your greens and get proper sleep nightly and you will make the NBA one day thru hard work and perseverance. ”

Klay Thompson on IG 👀 “Eat your greens and get proper sleep nightly and you’ll make the NBA one day through hard work and perseverance.” pic.twitter.com/UZSPRsinr8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 17, 2024

At any rate, Klay wanted to remind the young hooper that just being in the NBA is a big deal to most people and he shouldn’t be trolling NBA stars without making it to the league himself, the odds for which are quite low. This exchange comes in the wake of murmurs about Klay Thompson potentially parting ways with the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson’s IG activities triggered a firestorm

Recently, news outlets were flooded with reports of Klay Thompson unfollowing the Golden State Warriors’ official Instagram account. Apart from unfollowing the account, he also removed some pictures from his official IG handle. One of the deleted photos was him celebrating with Stephen Curry in the Warriors locker-room after winning one of their four championships.

In this day and age, such an action is a huge sign of things going south for two parties. Since Thompson is going to be a free agent during the 2024 offseason, many thought that this is a surefire sign that he is done with the Dubs.

On the other hand, his long-term teammate Draymond Green made light of these actions and found them comical. Whatever the truth may be, there is a big chance that Thompson’s 4x champion tenure in the Bay Area is coming to a close.