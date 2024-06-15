“Fu*king Hilarious”: Draymond Green’s Feelings Aren’t Hurt by Klay Thompson Unfollowing Warriors

Jan 24, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) high fives forward Draymond Green (23) while guard Klay Thompson (11) smiles in the foreground after a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Twitter has been in flames for the past 24 hours about Klay Thompson unfollowing the Golden State Warriors on Instagram and deleting some posts from his profile. With rumors of Klay possibly leaving the Dubs circulating throughout the Internet, the recent move from the veteran guard signals the confirmation of the Warriors Big 3 being broken up. However, on the recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green seemed pretty unfazed by all the drama unfolding.

The Dubs forward brought up the topic only to say that he is not concerned by what Klay did. On the contrary, Green seemed to find it all very funny.

Some fans snooped around and came out with the major revelation on social media yesterday. Since then, speculations about Thompson joining another team next season have been at an all-time high. While it was reasonable to assume that the Dub Nation would be in shambles over it, Draymond Green seems to be as confident as ever.

He recently said on his YouTube channel, “I know all of you were probably looking forward to me talking about Klay unfollowing the Warriors, deleting some IG posts or something. I had no idea that happened. I think it’s fu*king hilarious.”

Green further said that he laughed at the news when it was revealed to him by a member of his team.

The four-time NBA Champion added, “I think that’s comical. I know y’all be wanting like somebody’s feelings to be hurt or something, it ain’t that. Ain’t never going to be that. That’s hilarious.”

Green’s reaction to the news is a clear indication that the Warriors camp is not taking Klay’s recent move to their heart.

However, it does hint toward the inevitable breaking up of the Dubs’ Big 3. Klay’s performance in the last game of the season against the Sacramento Kings, where he shot 0-10 from the field, fanned the flames of him being let go by the franchise.

In addition to that, the Warriors had a subpar season, which calls for a major remodeling within the camp. Klay was set to become a free agent in the offseason and until now, we haven’t heard any contract negotiation talks about him staying with the Warriors.

If this was indeed Klay’s way of letting the world know that he has parted ways with the team, then fans might be in for a rough farewell soon. But if they look at it from a wider perspective, Klay has given the Dubs enough reasons to celebrate his name forever.