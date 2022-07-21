Klay Thompson honors fellow 6’6 athlete and Laker legend Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant at the 2022 ESPYS 

Klay Thompson won the Best Comeback Athlete award at the ESPYS and he took his time to thank Laker legend Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

Klay Thompson had a season to remember. It was his first full season after being out for two and a half years. The journey was tough and the obstacles seemed never-ending for Thompson.

Setback after setback, it did not look too good for Klay. There were doubts if he could be the same player that he was. But all of the doubts and notions were quelled fairly quickly.

He had a season for the books. Coming off an ACL tear, he took some time to warm up. But it came at the right moment. The Playoffs. We got to see another game 6 performance from him during the WCSF.

He was also instrumental in leading them past the Boston Celtics. He got his hands on a much deserved fourth championship and now for the first time, he gets to take home a personal accolade.

Klay Thompson’s tribute at the ESPYs to Kobe, Gianna and Vanessa Bryant 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vk7WsleRvw — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) July 21, 2022

Klay Thompson pays a poignant tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family

During his acceptance speech, he took his time to pour out a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant. Klay recalls that he used to be a laker fan and how his dad being a commentator helped him grow up idolizing Bryant.

“I would like to thank the Bryant family…I read Mamba Mentality every day during my rehab. Those are the best memories of my life watching Kobe play.” Klay Thompson’s speech 🙌pic.twitter.com/dzR8Eu9EuU — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 21, 2022

Klay says he used to read Mamba Mentality every day during his rehab. The source of his motivation. Kobe once signed his book and wrote “rings, rings, rings, rings”. Well, Klay got his fourth ring now.

You know that Klay grew up around Kobe because of his dad. Here’s Kobe’s message to Klay. Rings Rings Rings Rings💍💍💍💍 Well, Klay got that fourth ring now. RIP Mamba 🐍 https://t.co/b3hJIIQU4d pic.twitter.com/WiZtuBu64e — Nicole McMillon (@NicoleMcMilllon) July 21, 2022

Klay also paid tribute to his daughter Gianna and mentioned that Vanessa and her family were in their thoughts every day. A heartwarming gesture and a wholesome reminder that Kobe left his imprint on everyone.

