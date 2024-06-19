Klay Thompson is Likely to Be a Better Fit with the Orlando Magic Than the Warriors

May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NBA player Mychal Thompson and his son Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson attend the game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson recently raised a storm on social media when he unfollowed the Golden State Warriors’ official handle on Instagram while following Orlando Magic Ace Paolo Banchero’s account. Some prominent media voices believed that Thompson may begin the final chapter of his career with the Orlando Magic. It is a huge possibility considering Thompson will hit free agency during the 2024 offseason and the Warriors do not seem to be in a position to offer a contract that will be attractive to Thompson after his dismal showing last season.

In that wake, let us examine his fit with the Orlando Magic.

First of all, a look at Thompson’s 2023-24 season production can give us a brief glimpse at his market value. Last season, the Dubs SG averaged less than 20 points per game for the first time since his third year in the league. He clinched 17.9 points per game on 43.2% shooting from the floor, converting 38.7% from the three-point line.

Despite the slump, the 5x All-Star is still among the top-five off-the-catch SGs in the league. Among established players who fall in the 15-20 points per game range and have limited passing capabilities, the contract value usually falls under $20 million per year.

Remember Thompson rejected a 2-year,$43 million deal with the Warriors during the 2023 offseason, which means that the contract value wasn’t that far removed from the market.

However, NBA contracts are also built on reputation and as someone whose latest deal in 2019 was in the $32 million-$43 million per year range, the expectations could be high. But at the age of 34, his defense isn’t the same anymore and that can compromise his value a little. So, on that note, how much can Orlando Magic offer the 34-year-old, who is in the twilight of his career?

As per Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Orlando Magic has $19 million in cap space and since they are way below the cap space limit, they can offer a maximum contract. Apart from that, they might want to ship off guard Markelle Fultz, who didn’t live up to expectations during the 2023-24 season and didn’t justify the price tag of $17 million per year.

Thus, unloading that contract along side other salary decisions can give them a chance to offer big-time contracts. Perhaps, they can work a contract that ranges around $30 million per year to Thompson?

Can Klay Thompson mesh with the Orlando Magic?

In terms of fit, the Thompson move makes sense for both parties. During the 2023-24 season, the Orlando Magic were dead-last in made three-pointers with 11.0 per game, an issue that was also persistent in the playoffs.

The 2023 Three-Point FG leader automatically fixes that concern and with Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner occupying different areas of the floor, things will open up for him in the long-range department.

Apart from that, during the 2023-24 season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr relegated Thompson to the bench after a rough shooting start to the season. He did rediscover his mojo in the Sixth Man role but would love to shine as a starter again. With the Magic, he can automatically nab the starter role.

Meanwhile, playing for a budding team that had a 47-35 record last season sounds enticing to spark a new life in his career after many years in Kerr’s system. However, there is one huge problem with that plan if we consider Magic’s current roster.

The Magic doesn’t have a guard who can act as a Floor General. And except for Franz Wagner, no other player tallied over 5 assists per game during the 2023-24 season. Thompson would fare better if his backcourt mate can make tough passes and is also able to hit the outside shot. Thus, the Jamahl Mosley-led squad may need to pick-up a viable PG option in the offseason to get the best out of Klay Thompson.