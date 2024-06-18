Former Mavericks Forward Suggests Klay Thompson Has Ulterior Motives For Following Paolo Banchero and Unfollowing GSW

Is Klay Thompson on the cusp of leaving the Golden State Warriors? The sentiment about his Dubs exit has grown stronger since he unfollowed the Warriors’ official Instagram handle. He also erased some Warriors-related pictures on his account, including a championship celebration in the Warriors locker room with his mate Stephen Curry. On that note, Chandler Parsons is sure that Thompson’s actions indicate his future moves.

On his Run It Back pod, while referring to the cringe-worthy nature of microscopically engaging with social media actions, Parsons admitted that Thompson had a motive when he unfollowed the GSW’s official account. The former Mavericks Wing also relayed that following Orlando Magic’s best athlete Paolo Banchero hints at a potential move to the Floridian franchise.

In summary, he was suggesting that these actions align with the rumors suggesting that he will leave the Warriors to sign a much bigger contract with the Orlando Magic which has a lot of cap space. On his pod, Chandler Parsons conveyed,

“There is something here, I definitely think he[Klay] is up to something. You just don’t unfollow the Warriors and follow Paolo, the best player on the team that there is rumors that you are gonna go to and get a big offer from this summer.”

“I definitely think [Klay Thompson] is up to something… You don’t just unfollow the Warriors and follow [Paolo Banchero], the best player on the team…” – @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/4rf3dFG36R — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 17, 2024

The 35-year-old is convinced that Thompson’s tenure with the Warriors is going to end soon. Meanwhile, his co-host Shams Charania also expressed the possibility of the 4x champion moving in from the Warriors and seeking a new avenue.

Where will Klay Thompson end up before the 2024-25 season?

As per Shams Charania, Klay Thompson will enter the 2024 free agency with an open mind and explore multiple options. Charania also opined that the Warriors are willing to retain their long-term sharpshooter and will make decisions based on the contracts that Thompson is going to be offered. Wondering if Orlando Magic will make an alluring offer to the deadly shooter, Charania stated,

“Klay Thompson, I’m told, is open to all external options in free agency coming up. He intends to test free agency… Could an Orlando step up? What team out there can step up for Klay Thompson?”

The NBA insider admitted that if the Splash Bro decides to end his highly decorated career with the Warriors, he will have an emotional experience while disclosing his decision to long-term teammates Draymond Green and Stephen Curry alongside Head Coach Steve Kerr.

Thus, the rumors about the all-time Warriors Great switching his jersey have been given more fuel by his recent actions. After having a tumultuous 2023-24 season, he may be looking to start afresh.

The Magic fit makes sense considering they lack a Shooting Guard of his stature and he can automatically fit into their schemes. Apart from that they can afford to roll out a way bigger contract than the Dubs.