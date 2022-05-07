“Klay Thompson scored 582 points, 30 more than LeBron James!”: When the Jackie Moon impersonator outscored the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving

The 2016 NBA playoffs were iconic but you wouldn’t believe who had the most points! Not LeBron James, not Steph Curry but Klay Thompson.

While the most memorable things about the 2016 playoffs were the LeBron James block, Kyrie Irving’s clutch bucket, and the Golden State blowing a 3-1 lead. We forget that Klay Thompson scored the most points in the series!

Yes, our friendly Jackie Moon impersonator was at his scoring best, by putting up a staggering 582 points, which is 30 more than the closest competition, aka LeBron James.

The Warriors played two seven games series and that is the sole reason why Klay had more points. He played 24 games compared to LeBron James and Kyrie Irving’s 21 games.

Did you know Klay Thompson scored the most points in the 2016 Playoffs He Scored More Points then LeBron, Steph and Kevin Durant in those Playoffs pic.twitter.com/WIbVeIkPPV — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) May 6, 2022

Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson and his absurdly good scoring run during the 2016 playoffs!

When Twitter saw this, they reacted like you would expect them to, with awe! Of course, they would. Outscoring the likes of LeBron, Kyrie, Kevin Durant, and even your own teammate, Steph Curry, is unbelievable!

prime klay was built different man https://t.co/hgMV0sV5EE — akim (@akeeeemz) May 7, 2022



To think that Klay was snubbed from the NBA 75 list makes you think if they ever got that list right. As the Warriors are poised to make another deep run this playoff, they will need Klay and his flamethrower to be at their best.

They tried to say boy not top75 but Yame is https://t.co/Us5naHPCly — The Devil’s Fortune Teller (@YoungStrrdi) May 7, 2022

