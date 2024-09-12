Klay Thompson Studies Mavericks’ 2011 Championship Run, Shows Devotion to Winning 5th Ring

Klay Thompson is no more a part of the Golden State Warriors. While his tenure at the San Francisco side came to an end after 11 glorious years, he continues to aspire for a fifth ring. Thompson is devoted to helping the Dallas Mavericks better their performance from the 2023-2024 season by winning a championship in the upcoming campaign.

When acquired by a new organization, players usually allow themselves some time to get accustomed to the environment. However, the sharpshooting guard has put a lot of expectations on his shoulders, wanting to deliver a championship to the city of Dallas. He disclosed his goal for the upcoming season with his new team by studying the title run that Dirk Nowitzki and Co. had in 2011.

Thompson uploaded an Instagram Story in which he was watching a video titled “2011 Dallas Mavericks Road to The NBA Finals”. Apart from it being evident that he began watching the 85-minute video, the emoji added also depicts that the five-time All-Star is closely taking notes.

Klay is chasing that ring #5 with his new homies 😭 pic.twitter.com/5MD0wuz20X — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 12, 2024

Having won four titles during his time with the Warriors, Thompson knows the sacrifice, effort, and dedication that it takes to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy. Team chemistry also plays a huge role in a title-contending team. Hence, the two-time All-NBA player wasted no time in laying down the foundation of a thriving relationship with his new teammates.

Thompson has already been seen spending time with center Dereck Lively II. The two seemed to enjoy each other’s company at the New York Liberty-Las Vegas Aces encounter this past Sunday. By watching the WNBA game with Lively II, the 34-year-old has already begun establishing himself as a mentor figure for the youngsters on the Mavs.

Dallas Mavericks teammates Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II at the Las Vegas Aces versus New York Liberty game at Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/kZ6IPAAgXR — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) September 8, 2024

Oliver-Maxence Prosper is another youngster looking forward to learning under the 6ft 6 star’s tutelage. In an interview, the 2nd year player revealed how he is set to pick Thompson’s brain. Apart from commending his new teammate for being driven to win another title, Prosper even lauded the vet for still being one of the best shooters in the league.

“I know he’s getting older, but he’s a great addition. He’s a guy that’s going to stretch the floor for us… He wants to win a championship.”

“I think having him on our team as another laser sharpshooter, he’s going to come in and be a great addition. And also, he’s won it all. He’s a vet,” Prosper said on Thompson’s addition to the roster.

The Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo have gained a ton of experience as the leaders of the team with their run to the 2024 Finals. Thompson’s championship DNA will certainly benefit the team as he is set to contribute as a sixth man. He will also be a huge asset to the organization in the form of an influential piece in the locker room.

Certainly, after viewing Klay’s recent social media activities, his teammates must’ve become much more motivated to make a push to win the 2025 championship.