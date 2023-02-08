“Nikola Jokic dropping triple-doubles way before halftime now”: NBA Twitter Lauds the Joker for 19/10/10 1st Half Performance  

Feb 7, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Having registered a 30-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves a few nights ago, the Denver Nuggets entered yesterday night’s clash with a vengeance.

A contest that was pretty much one-sided right from tip-off, witnessed Nikola Jokic and co. play some of their most impressive basketball. Witnessing merely 2 lead changes and 2 ties, Mike Malone’s boys routed Anthony Edwards and co. 146-112.

Playing without Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. & Aaron Gordon had an incredible outing, combining for 54 points and 19 made field goals. However, it was the Joker who yet again was the star of the night.

Nikola Jokic records triple-double before halftime

Having missed the previous game, the Serbian had a historic outing. Playing merely 27:45 minutes, the back-to-back MVP lodged 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists.

Nikola Jokic did this in less than 30 minutes. 😭 pic.twitter.com/hVl5YUFqjI — theScore (@theScore) February 8, 2023

What is even more incredible – Jokic managed to record a 19-point, 10-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double with 1:42 minutes remaining in the 2nd period.

Nikola Jokic put up a triple-double in the FIRST HALF against the Timberwolves 😱 19 points

10 rebounds

10 assists 8-of-11 FG

3-of-3 FT pic.twitter.com/f5toIYPJad — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 8, 2023

As soon as the stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

I’m thinking he’s gonna be the GOAT someday. Wow! — Jan (@madamejanrenee) February 8, 2023

Jokic deadass 3-peat the MVP award 🗿 https://t.co/8fYZMIqiqN — Plut00☄️ (@jiggatron1) February 8, 2023

Nikola Jokic with a triple double in the first half… Bruh. This dude is unreal 😂 — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) February 8, 2023

The Joker frontrunner to win first-ever Michael Jordan Trophy

The Joker is currently playing some of the best basketball of his career. Averaging a staggering 24.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, the 6-foot-11 big man has been leading the Nuggets to the best record in the West.

Ranking #1 yet again on the MVP Ladder, there is a huge possibility that the center wins the MVP honours for a thrid-consecutive time and takes home the newly-introduced Michael Jordan Trophy.

