24 Years After Throwing Hands With Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Attempts To ‘Reignite’ Their Feud In 2024

Shaquille O’Neal is perhaps the most active NBA legend on Instagram. The Lakers legend is often seen cracking jokes through the most outlandish posts on the social media website. One such instance took place very recently, as the big man put out a video of two men in an altercation, while he spoke about his relationship with Charles Barkley in the caption.

“this how i’m a do charles barkley in 2024. these are just jokes let’s love each other in 2024”

As he does mention in the caption, he is only joking. This kind of humour is far from new when it comes to Shaq and Chuck. The two are known to quarrel on just about every episode of Inside the NBA. And given how hilarious these interactions are, fans can never seem to have enough of the two.

However, when the jokes are set aside, both men have been very clear about how they feel about each other. Both NBA legends have admitted that they have a brotherly bond, and love each other very much. In fact, their world-renowned arguments are simply a product of this fact. And given how strong their bond continues to be today, it is unlikely that this side of their relationship ever changes.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley weren’t quite so nice to each other when they were in the NBA

Today, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are co-panelists together on Inside the NBA, and have a great relationship together. However, things weren’t quite the same during their time in the NBA. 24 years ago, back in 1999, the two fought so badly, that it was later even revealed that their mothers got involved. During a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the following is what Shaq said on the matter, as per People Magazine.

“Me and Charles had a fight, so he hits me in the head with the ball… And I’m like, ‘Charles I respect you but now I gotta knock you out.’ So I lunge with the left, I wanted him to come on the inside, but he went on the outside, grabbed me, pulled me to the ground.”

After going to the locker room, Shaq got a very unexpected phone call.

“So on two-way was my mom and Charles Barkley’s mom… And I was like, ‘Hello?’ and she’s like, ‘This is Charles’ mom and your mom’s on the phone too.’ ” O’Neal recalled. “I was like, ‘Yes ma’am, how are you?’ She said, ‘Y’all need to stop. I already talked to Charles. He’s gonna meet you in the hallway. Y’all need to stop and hug. Y’all are two of the greatest players in the world, we don’t want y’all fighting in front of the kids, y’all stop that.'”

As per O’Neal, he and Charles Barkley immediately met in the hallway and hugged it out.

The fact that both Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal’s mother got involved is absolutely hilarious. What’s more, is that these grown men immediately put their egos aside. That is the power of a mother. Perhaps it is even the reason why Barkley and O’Neal are so close to this day.