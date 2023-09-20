“Knicks Might Have a Chance”: Stephen A. Smith Refuses to Publicly Attack Giannis Antetokounmpo For Favoring His Brothers Based on Ulterior Motives

Despite winning a championship title in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo hinted towards leaving the Bucks to join a winning team. While this has attracted much flak on the ‘Greek Freak,’ Stephen A. Smith has supported Giannis on his decision to join a winning team alongside his brothers.

While other analysts might be criticizing Giannis’ wish to move to a different team, Stephen A. Smith saw this as a good opportunity for the Greek forward. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on First Take on ESPN, SAS discussed the opportunity of seeing Giannis win a title with another championship contention team.

Stephen A. Smith discussed the opportunity of seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo join a new team

Stephen A. Smith discussed the possibility of Giannis exiting the Bucks for a better opportunity at the New York Knicks. The Knicks, as per Smith, need a star power to boost their title contention. SAS is even sure that the Knicks fans would welcome Giannis and his family wholeheartedly. Adding to Shannon Sharpe’s point of Giannis’ brothers occupying two roster spots, SAS said,

“I one thousand percent agree with you and Big Perk but can I be honest and forthcoming and saying I don’t want to admit that publicly because if he’s agitated, and he’s willing to leave, New York Knicks might have a chance to get him. New York Knicks might have a chance. We need all the help we can get, you know what I’m saying? I’m a die-hard lifelong New York Knicks fan. I pray, and I prayed in public in Las Vegas at the Arrow Springs Terrace corporate fight he went through, Damian Lillard was sitting right behind me. I begged him to come to [New York Knicks], I prayed for him to come to New York and I prayed Giannis to come to New York. I need a star, I need a superstar in New York City.”

It is for sure that Giannis would not join any other team if they were unwilling to admit his brothers to the team. Currently, his brothers occupy two roster seats in the Bucks team. Perhaps, if Giannis were to exit Milwaukee, he would surely bring his brothers alongside to win a championship with him.

Kendrick Perkins blasted Giannis Antetokounmpo for wishing to leave the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an integral part of the Bucks team since he was drafted into the league in 2013. The power forward was crucial in the Bucks’ 2021 title run and was even the Finals MVP that season.

However, his sudden desire to leave Milwaukee Bucks was a shock for several in the NBA community. Former NBA player and now analyst Kendrick Perkins blasted Antetokounmpo for wanting to abandon the Bucks.

“If I’m Giannis’ teammates, I feel a little bit disrespected. Because the Bucks have done everything in their power to make sure they put the pieces around Giannis to be successful. I mean, Jesus Christ they had the best record in the league last season, they just came up short to the Miami Heat and it was a failure.”

As per Perkins, Milwaukee provided enough opportunities and pieces for Giannis to contend for the championship. Furthermore, Milwaukee even had the best win record last season, with 58 wins and 24 losses. Thus, it’s safe to argue that Perkins’ thought of Giannis abandoning Milwaukee is quite legit, given the valuable concerns he has put up.