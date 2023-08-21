“Knicks President Leon Rose”: Joel Embiid’s Wedding Guest List Kick Starts Trade Rumor Frenzy Amid James Harden’s Trade Request

2023 MVP contender Joel Embiid hasn’t had the greatest few months. After losing in the Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, Embiid has had to contend with the drama surrounding James Harden. Harden is currently embroiled in a standoff with the 76ers after asking for a trade earlier this summer. Now, Embiid recently invited his former agent and New York Knicks president Leon Rose and his aide William Wesley to his recent marriage ceremony with Anna De Paul. This has led to trade speculation despite their previous association, as the Knicks are one of the teams monitoring Embiid’s situation, according to Sports Illustrated.

The 76ers’ locker room has had incessant friction since Harden’s standoff. After his trade request was rejected, he made some controversial comments about Daryl Morey during a recent China trip. Harden called Morey a liar and claimed he will never play for the organization again.

Joel Embiid’s wedding sees New York Knicks’ president Leon Rose attend alongside aide

The New York Knicks have been said to be the frontrunners in any potential move for Joel Embiid in due time, apart from the Miami Heat. While a number of other teams can be expected to jump in, Embiid can be expected to be linked to the Knicks especially due to his past association with Rose.

Rose used to serve as his agent before he became the franchise president in 2020. The situation has received further attention because Rose and Wesley were present at Embiid’s recent marriage ceremony.

Stein writes:

“Both Knicks president Leon Rose and his top aide William Wesley were at Embiid’s recent wedding and, while true that Rose and Wesley used to represent Embiid as player agents, it has been suggested that their attendance was ‘not nothing.'”

While there is a good chance that the two were present simply because they used to work with Embiid and are friends, trade speculation has since been rife. The Philadelphia 76ers have largely failed to create a championship-caliber team around the now 29-year star.

With Harden also on his way out, there is little doubt that Embiid will be worried about the organization’s future. While a potential move to both the Knicks and the Heat will be mouth-watering, several other teams can be expected to jump in eventually.

Embiid does not want James Harden to leave

Embiid recently spoke to Rachel Nichols. He presented a perspective of hope, as far as Harden was concerned, according to Sports Illustrated. He claimed that he will always remain “boys” with him, and wanted The Beard to return.

Embiid revealed that the two wanted to accomplish a championship together, something that was not possible during his first season. Still, Embiid claimed that he hopes Harden’s mindset can be changed

The 29-year-old seemed to understand completely that his teammate’s decision was based on business. However, considering Harden’s comments, it seems unlikely that he will be playing for the 76ers next season.