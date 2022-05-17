“Luka Doncic is just 8 wins away from being a Top 15 ALL TIME guy”: First Things First crew led by Nick Wright debate on where Mavs’ star stands in the pantheon of greats

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and the First Things First crew debate about Luka Doncic and his position in the all-time lists

Today marked another day where a heated debate ensued regarding the classification of players as “Best in the World”. The discussion, triggered by Luka Doncic and his ascension to superstardom is merely the latest take from the show that’s gathering traction.

After the Game 7 annihilation of the Phoenix Suns, discussions around Luka’s status in the league’s elite have become common stead. While it doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has witnessed Luka over the last couple of years, this series arguably cemented Luka’s status as a superstar.

The Mavericks star has carried an unfancied side to the Western Conference Final and has been absolutely incredible all Playoffs long.

Chris Broussard initiated the debate by labeling Luka as “The Best Player in the World”. What followed was a rant by Wright which was as characteristic of the pundit as possible.

“Luka Doncic isn’t the best player in the world!”: Nick Wright disputes Chris Broussard’s claim

Nick Wright, in response to Broussard, decided to define the heights that need to be scaled to be called “The Best in the World” in any era.

“At best the following people have held the belt: Wilt, Russell, Kareem, Moses, Bird, Magic, MJ, Hakeem, Shaq, Duncan, Kobe, LeBron, Giannis. That’s 13 of the 15 greatest players ever. @Chris_Broussard‘s saying Luka is 8 Ws away from being a top 15 all-time guy!” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/t1l7VYmyWU — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 17, 2022

Wright goes on to list some of the absolute giants of the game to get to his point regarding the “Best in the World” tag. He states that the names listed by him are all Top 15 players in NBA History. He goes on to say that if Broussard sticks to terming Luka as “The Best in the World”, Broussard is automatically calling Luka a top 15 player of all time.

Broussard denies this and says that Luka has the potential to be an all-timer while not calling him one already. Wright insists that the “Best in the World” tag is exclusive and cannot be placed on Luka even if he wins the Championship.

8 wins separate Luka Doncic from his first ring. It remains to be seen if it becomes a reality and whether Luka will own the “Best Player in the World” belt and the legendary status that comes with it.