Dennis Rodman Once Left Madonna Alone On A Fire Escape After She Professed Her Love For Him

Dennis Rodman wouldn’t tell Madonna that he truly loved her while in Las Vegas, forcing himself to leave her alone on a fire escape.

Many forget that Dennis Rodman and Madonna dated one another for a mere 6 months during the former’s time with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, it’s difficult not to bring it up nearly 30 years later due to its eccentric nature.

Rodman established during the 1990s that he would live life the way he wanted to. ‘Bad As I Wanna Be’ was the name of Rodman’s autobiography and the title perfectly sums up his mentality during that period of his life.

‘The Worm’ didn’t care for what the public’s perception of his was. It was this free-spirited nature of his that eventually led to women like Madonna and Carmen Electra to gravitate towards him.

Madonna giving Dennis Rodman an ultimatum led to him walking out on her.

The two were involved romantically in 1994 but they would soon break it off with one another that same year. Eventually, the two would meet each other without Rodman’s even knowing he would have to come face-to-face with her again.

While on the Oprah Winfrey show in 1996, Dennis Rodman revealed that while he was with another woman at a hotel with Las Vegas, Madonna booked a room right next to his. She would then take him out on the fire escape and told him that if he truly loved her, he should tell her then and there.

The 5x NBA champion simply walked away, leaving the popstar alone on the fire escape.

Rodman has always had a reputation for being a ladies man though even he would have trouble saying this while being interviewed. Quite the cold-hearted move from Dennis.

Dennis Rodman and Madonna nearly had a child together.

Madonna made it very clear to Dennis Rodman that she wanted to have his child. She would go on to refer to him as the ‘perfect physical specimen’. Rodman was even informed of when she was ovulating and in one instance, flew across the country to try to conceive a child.

In this same interview with Oprah, he would go on to admit that he wasn’t all too enthused with the idea of having a child with Madonna, claiming they wouldn’t ever have a private enough life to raise a child.

