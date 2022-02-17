“MICHAEL JORDAN, YOU DID NOT”JUST MAKE THAT!”: When announcers couldn’t stop screaming as Bulls legend made an absolutely insane highlight in 1991

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan once made a layup so crazy it drove the announcers absolutely wild

Michael Jeffery Jordan. Really, what can we say about him that hasn’t been said already?

Before we get down to business here though, we’d like to wish the man a very happy 59th birthday. As an owner of the Charlotte Hornets and Jordan Brand, the man has had quite the successful life since the end of his NBA career.

Speaking of that illustrious career though, needless to say, the man was absolutely insane when it came to basketball.

He was perhaps even more dogged than even the late-great Kobe Bryant, which allowed him to also make his teammates better, and bag him 6 NBA championships during his time in the NBA. And of course, he made himself pretty darn impressive in the process as well.

Still, just how incredible the man was at the sport is simply staggering, he is the GOAT for a reason after all.

So today, on his birthday, we thought we’d show you a little highlight of his. And very much fitting of the player who created it, let’s just say this play has a massive chance of being the greatest highlight of all time.

Michael Jordan once sank perhaps the greatest layup of all time which remains unforgettable to this day

Michael Jordan’s ability to not only jump incredibly high but also hang in the air for long periods of time is something you’ve probably heard about a gazillion times already. Still, we bring it up since it was that very ability that allowed him to not only make some amazing dunks but also gave him quite the layup package during his playing days.

And apparently, said layup package included this absolutely insane layup as well. Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

This seems impossible to do in slow motion let alone in real time.

31 years of watching this highlight and it still leaves you in awe.

🐐 https://t.co/xfi3QVXieU — Nicole McMillon (@NicoleMcMilllon) February 17, 2022

We’d say more, but frankly, we wouldn’t be able to describe what we’re feeling, better than the announcer’s reaction to the play.

So instead, we’d just recommend watching this play over and over again, until it has been burned into your memory.

We know for a fact that we sure did.

