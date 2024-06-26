Knicks Superfan Stephen A. Smith Confident Only Celtics Can Compete with His Team After Mikal Bridges Trade

The New York Knicks made a huge splash before free agency as they acquired Mikal Bridges from their city rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. Bridges fits the bill for Knicks Head Coach Tom Thibodeau, who loves two-way athletes willing to play heavy-duty minutes. Therefore, it wasn’t surprising to see Stephen A. Smith be excited about the move.

However, the veteran analyst went a little over the board on First Take and made some bold claims for his team. The Knicks superfan couldn’t control his excitement talking about the Bridges trade, “He [Bridges] can put the ball in the hole from the outside. He can score in the open court, he can finish at the basket and most importantly, he is an elite defender.”

Stephen A. did lament the squad trading away a lot of draft picks for the move but understood that the former Nets Wing has the skill set to warrant that compensation.

.@stephenasmith has the Knicks at the top of the East with Mikal Bridges 👀 "The only team I definitively see above them is the reigning, defending NBA champion Boston Celtics." pic.twitter.com/G47ofH8ODe — First Take (@FirstTake) June 26, 2024

However, the ESPN analyst admitted that the Knicks still need one more piece to become a title-contending squad. He conceded that the 2024 Champs Boston Celtics still remain a level above them. But at the end of the day, for him, the Knicks have the potential to be head-and-shoulders above the rest in the Eastern Conference.

“The only team I definitively think above them is the reigning, defending NBA champion Boston Celtics. Anybody else, you got some work to do cuz the New York Knicks, baby, the culture, the fire, the tenacity, the defense is here,” Smith added.

On the other hand, the 56-year-old urged OG Anunoby to stay put with the improved Knicks squad after he opted out of the final year of his contract to test the free agency market. Anunoby was a key piece for Knicks’ remarkable turnaround after he was acquired in the 2024 midseason trade deadline.

At the same time, Smith loved the fact that Bridges is re-uniting to form the Nova Knicks quartet alongside Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo, who were his teammates during the Villanova Wildcats’ championship runs.

It is clear that Stephen A. Smith has loved the Bridges acquisition and believes that his Knicks are going to be a formidable force during the 2024-25 season. His immediate reaction said it all.

Stephen A. Smith finally sees light at the end of tunnel

The 56-year-old analyst has faced repeated disappointment from his Knicks in the last couple of decades. Therefore, any move that aims to improve the team’s championship chances hypes him up.

After the Mikal Bridges acquisition was announced, he took to his X account and showcased his joy to the world. He admitted that the 27-year-old is no Kevin Durant, but at the end of the day, he is a terrific complimentary piece.

On his X, an over-the-moon Stephen A. Smith conveyed,

“I know that y’all sitting out there and y’all saying, ‘it is Mikal Bridges, he is a good player, but ain’t like they got KD or somebody’… Chemistry matters, reliability matters, consistency matters, defense matters, the brother can shoot, brother can play, I am sorry I like this move by the New York Knicks.”

It is surely a terrific move because Bridges has shown that he can become a championship-winning piece. It will be interesting if he lifts the fog of a New York Knicks title, something which has eluded them for more than five decades.