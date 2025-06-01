Knicks Superfan Stephen A. Smith Weighs In on Tyrese Haliburton “Superstar” Debate Ahead of Crucial Game 6

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) warms up prior to game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Credits- Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

When it comes to the world of sports media, few are bigger, louder, or more vocal in their support of a team than Stephen A. Smith is for the New York Knicks. Whether it’s good, bad, or somewhere in between, the Bronx native rarely shies away from sharing his opinions about his beloved team — and he never minces words.

Earlier today, in a segment published on his official YouTube channel, the outspoken ESPN analyst shared his thoughts on the Knicks’ chances of defeating the Pacers in Game 6. But before that, he weighed in on the much-discussed debate surrounding Tyrese Haliburton’s “superstar” status.

Before diving into the topic, Smith first addressed the “haters” around the league who claim Tyrese Haliburton is overrated. “You got a whole bunch of haters in the NBA calling him overrated. He’s not overrated! The brother can ball,” he began.

That said, Smith doesn’t consider the Pacers guard a true superstar either.

Despite Haliburton’s impressive performances in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Smith pointed to his inconsistencies during the regular season as the reason he doesn’t belong in the “superstar” conversation. “There have been at least 13 or 14 games this year where he scored in single digits — that’s not a superstar in this league,” he argued.

He believes Haliburton has yet to demonstrate the kind of nightly dominance that defines true superstars — players like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic, who consistently perform at the highest level.

“You’re the number one option; they’re game planning for you every single night, and every single night, it is a given that you answer the call. The Steph Curry of the world knows about this. The LeBron James of the world knows about this. Back in the day, it was Russell Westbrook. It’s still Kevin Durant, by the way, [It’s] still Giannis, it is still Jokic. Those are superstars! Anybody else, you’re not getting that title,” he added.

Ahead of Game 6, Smith expects Haliburton to be aggressive and pose a significant challenge for the Knicks, especially after his dismal performance at Madison Square Garden two days ago, where he scored just 8 points.

“I think he’s going to look to be aggressive, he’s going to look to find a shot: him and Pascal Siakam.”

But for the Knicks to overcome their rivals, Smith lamented that the Knicks stars needed to step up and deliver in a big way.

“If the New York Knicks are going to walk away with a victory, notching the series to 3-3 and forcing Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, it’s going to have to be because Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony Towns show up with their A-game. It’s going to have to be because Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby show up and handle their business and do what the hell they’re supposed to do!”

As the debate over Haliburton’s status rages on, Game 6 will be crucial in shaping how both the player and the Indiana Pacers are perceived now and in the future.