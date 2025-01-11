Jalen Brunson Demands $1000 from Josh Hart Following ‘Jaren Duren’ Bet

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jalen Duren just cost Josh Hart $1000, even though he’s probably not even aware of it. Jalen Brunson has been vocal in the past about the dark side of sports betting. But he couldn’t resist the temptation of making the easiest grand he has ever made when his ‘Roommates Show’ co-host claimed that the Detroit Pistons do not have a player named Jalen Duren.

“Jaren Duren,” Hart ‘corrected’ his Knicks teammate. “Jalen Duren…bet it, bet it,” Brunson immediately latched on the opportunity to make some easy money.

Hart wasn’t sure at first, but JB’s enthusiasm triggered his own competitiveness. “Bet a $100, it’s not Jalen,” he said.

Brunson, however, wasn’t looking to waste time on chump change. “I bet a $1000,” the 28-year-old said. Hart tried to convince their podcast co-host to join the bet as well, but the latter backed out.

The two Knicks stars then shook hands, asking their producer to pull up the player in question on the big screen. Brunson was soon proven to be right as ‘Jalen Duren‘ is indeed the Pistons center’s real name. JB certainly knows his namesakes in the league.

“Give me my f*cking money, dumba**,” Brunson told Hart as he walked away in celebration. The latter still couldn’t believe his eyes. After squinting for a while at the screen, he said, “Well, you still not getting it [the $1000]. You know I’m not paying that dawg.”

Hart then went on to give excuses for his mistake. He claimed that he confused Jalen Duren with Jaden Ivey. But Brunson wasn’t buying it, quite justifiably so. ‘Jaren Duren’ and ‘Jaden Ivey’ are pretty far apart from each other.

“You’re a dumba**,” JB added, “Josh owes me a $1000.”

“Not paying it,” Hart repeated smiling. “Take it out of your kids’ school fund,” Brunson said like an ace moneylender.

Josh Hart bets Jalen Brunson $1,000 that Jalen Duren’s name is actually “Jaren Duren.” JB: “Josh owes me $1,000.” Hart: “Not paying it.” JB: “Take it out of your kids’ school fund” (via @Roommates__Show) pic.twitter.com/HdAViUEEgN — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) January 10, 2025

This interaction goes on to show how good the chemistry is between the Knicks players. Hart and Brunson are part of the ‘Nova Knicks’ club that consists of the New York players who formerly played for the Villanova Wildcats during their NCAA days.

Brunson and Hart have made a successful show out of their ceaseless banter and seamless rapport. The two can always be seen roasting each other on YouTube and even during post-game press conferences.

Just last month, Hart put Brunson in an embarrassing position after he claimed that the latter was insisting on guarding Orlando Magic’s Gradey Dick during the Knicks-Magic game. “I want Dick, I’ll take Dick,” were Hart’s exact words.

Jalen had to clarify that his teammate was lying. But fans did appreciate Hart making the joke.

We expect to see many such moments as the season progresses.