Kobe and Pau or LeBron and AD: Shaquille O’Neal Updates Hypothetical About Better Lakers 1–2 Punch

When LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined forces on the LA Lakers, one question has often been brought up – Which duo is better? Bron and AD? Or Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal? However, this narrative was tweaked a bit by Shaq recently, as he took himself out of the picture completely. Instead, he asked fans to pick between a certain other past Lakers duo, and the modern one.

O’Neal recently took to Instagram to ask his fans what they thought. His question was a simple one. Would fans choose the duo of Kobe and Pau Gasol over Davis and James? And he posed his query by sharing a rather snazzy graphic of the two combos on his story.

Shaq changes the narrative by posing a new question: pic.twitter.com/3eMIftbvoz — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 5, 2024

While many did wonder early on, Shaq and Kobe were the top pick for the greatest one-two punch in Lakers history. However, this one is quite a bit more interesting.

In terms of championships won during their time together, the Kobe-Pau duo rather easily takes the cake. After all, they have won two, one more than AD and Bron have managed. However, these conversations could never end there.

Many argue that James and Davis had possibly the most difficult run to an NBA championship in the history of the league. After all, with the coronavirus pandemic on hand, all teams were forced to play in a bubble in Orlando. During this time, conditions were hardly ideal for any team.

For the modern duo to have been able to grab their victory under such intense conditions will certainly weigh on fans’ minds. However, the greatness of the past duo may still take the cake for most. In the end, the answer really depends on who you ask.

As for Shaquille O’Neal’s opinion on the matter, he kept his take close to his chest. So, unfortunately, his is not known just yet. Given that he is the one that has asked the question though, it is possible he could reveal the answer soon. And no matter what his response may be, it will undoubtedly be an amusing one.