mobile app bar

Kobe and Pau or LeBron and AD: Shaquille O’Neal Updates Hypothetical About Better Lakers 1–2 Punch

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kobe and Pau or LeBron and AD: Shaquille O’Neal Updates Hypothetical About Better Lakers 1–2 Punch

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol (L), LeBron James and Anthony Davis (C), Shaquille O’Neal (R). Credits: Imagn Images

When LeBron James and Anthony Davis joined forces on the LA Lakers, one question has often been brought up – Which duo is better? Bron and AD? Or Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal? However, this narrative was tweaked a bit by Shaq recently, as he took himself out of the picture completely. Instead, he asked fans to pick between a certain other past Lakers duo, and the modern one.

O’Neal recently took to Instagram to ask his fans what they thought. His question was a simple one. Would fans choose the duo of Kobe and Pau Gasol over Davis and James? And he posed his query by sharing a rather snazzy graphic of the two combos on his story.

While many did wonder early on, Shaq and Kobe were the top pick for the greatest one-two punch in Lakers history. However, this one is quite a bit more interesting.

In terms of championships won during their time together, the Kobe-Pau duo rather easily takes the cake. After all, they have won two, one more than AD and Bron have managed. However, these conversations could never end there.

Many argue that James and Davis had possibly the most difficult run to an NBA championship in the history of the league. After all, with the coronavirus pandemic on hand, all teams were forced to play in a bubble in Orlando. During this time, conditions were hardly ideal for any team.

For the modern duo to have been able to grab their victory under such intense conditions will certainly weigh on fans’ minds. However, the greatness of the past duo may still take the cake for most. In the end, the answer really depends on who you ask.

As for Shaquille O’Neal’s opinion on the matter, he kept his take close to his chest. So, unfortunately, his is not known just yet. Given that he is the one that has asked the question though, it is possible he could reveal the answer soon. And no matter what his response may be, it will undoubtedly be an amusing one.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these