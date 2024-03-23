mobile app bar

“This Motherf**ker Has A Counter For Everything”: JJ Redick Breaks Down Exactly Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is So Good

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"This Motherf**ker Has A Counter For Everything": JJ Redick Breaks Down Exactly Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is So Good

Credits: USA Today Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently the number-one team in the Western Conference. A team consisting mainly of young players in the starting lineup with barely any playoff experience is heading into the postseason as the team to beat in the West. So, who is the main catalyst for the OKC? JJ Redick talks about the leader of the Thunder squad, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and what makes him so good.

JJ Redick recently had former NBA player turned sports analyst Tim Legler on The Old Man and the Three podcast. While talking to Legler, Redick went on to touch upon the Thunder squad and the engine that has been driving them past other teams.

Tim Legler and JJ Redick discussed how the Oklahoma City Thunder would perform in the playoffs as the number-one seed. Legler was intrigued as to how this young Thunder squad would fair off against teams with playoff experience.

But JJ Redick was confident in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his offensive skills on the floor, claiming he had a counter for almost any and every type of defense thrown at him by opposing teams.

“I am so fascinated and intrigued by how he is going to play in the playoffs. I think one of the key developments to his offensive game has been the development of the counter. This motherf**ker has a counter for everything now. And we talk all the time about players with no holes in their game. I don’t think Shai has a hole in his game, right?”

View on Website

Redick went on to praise Gilgeous-Alexander’s game and the levels he had to it. The former Duke sharpshooter took into consideration the healthy percentage with which SGA has been shooting threes. He has more than a decent mid-range game and his ability to drive to the rim with ease.

Redick also talked about the fact that Shai can generate free throws by drawing fouls and also credited his post-up game whenever he got the chance. There hasn’t been much argument in the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is special. The Kentucky college product is second in the league in scoring, averaging 30.8 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game, as per Statmuse.

He is also shooting a very healthy clip, with his true shooting percentage coming up to a whopping 64.2%. Not to mention the fact that the 25-year-old is in the top five in MVP voting this year as well, sitting confidently in the second spot, right behind Nikola Jokic, per NBA.com.

Thunder teammates talk about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a special talent and has been the leader of this young Oklahoma City Thunder squad. No doubt that the Thunder have some great pieces to build around for the team’s future. But Shai has been at the center of this developing squad, coming in clutch whenever his team needs some scoring and also leading them past some great veterans in the league. Chet Holmgren once talked about SGA’s leadership skills, as seen in the embed below.

View on Website

Jalen Williams also praised Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the infectious nature he brings along with him along with being extremely competitive in team practices as well.

“Yeah, he’s super competitive and our team doesn’t really like that…Our practices are really competitive, so it’s always fun to practice but yeah, he is overly competitive. He’s probably still in there shooting.”

View on Website

Williams talks about SGA being an absolute gymrat, spending most of his time in the gym, working on his game. So, it’ll be interesting to see how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fairs off in the playoffs and how far he can take this Thunder team in this hardened Western Conference.

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these