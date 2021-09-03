Basketball

“Kobe Bryant’s 62-piece against Dallas Mavericks was better than his 81-point game!”: NBA Reddit makes outrageous claims regarding Lakers Legend’s best performaces

"Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz got placed in a bad situation": How Sixers' front office messed up back-to-back no. 1 picks around Joel Embiid
Kunal Das

Previous Article
"Justin fields screwed up and they blame the defense": "Tom Brady has harsh criticism for NFL officiating after Bears rookie makes a mistake in preseason game"
Next Article
"It is very exciting with the banking" - Sebastian Vettel is a fan of the banked turns at Zandvoort
Latest NBA News
“Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest shooting big men to ever play in the NBA”: Former NBA Champion explained how guarding the Dallas big man was a “frustrating” task
“Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest shooting big men to ever play in the NBA”: Former NBA Champion explained how guarding the Dallas big man was a “frustrating” task

Former NBA Champ Nazr Mohammed explains how long-time Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was one…