‘Vote For Me Because I’m Awesome’: Steve Nash trolls himself by posting Kobe Bryant posterizing him in hilarious All-Star bid for 2009

Steve Nash was among several guards vying for a spot in the 2009 NBA All Star game, and so he turned to Kobe Bryant for help to get votes.

Nash was the catalyst for the ‘Seven Seconds or Less’ Phoenix Suns that played at a record pace, shattering all expectations of a conventional NBA offense.

Nash was the primary ball handler for those teams, and he was exceptional at it. The former Mavericks, Suns and Lakers guard would lead the league in assists five times in his career, and some of his passes are practically impossible to replicate.

Steve Nash had some of the coldest passes in NBA history pic.twitter.com/lf7NwvUt2A — NBA Lowdown (@NBALowdown) October 25, 2020

Steve Nash Used A Funny Video Of Kobe Bryant To Vie For All Star Game Votes

Steve Nash was one of the best guards in the league from 2002-2010. His efforts in the 2004-05 season, leading the Suns to the top of the Western Conference, culminated in an MVP award. He would win the award again next season as the Suns finished second in the conference.

A title is all that eluded Nash’s great career, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that Nash certainly changed the style of the league with his incredible passing.

After the 2007-08 season, one where Nash was named an All Star, the Suns guard missed out on the big game in the 2008-09 season. However, he would be back at it next year, trying to gain as many votes as he could in the 2009-10 season, even posting this video of him getting posterized by Kobe Bryant:

Nash’s efforts definitely paid off as he was named an All Star, finishing the year averaging 16.5 points per game and a league leading 11 assists per game.

