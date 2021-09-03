“If I am starting a team, I would pick Kobe Bryant over LeBron James”: When Kenyon Martin explained why he would choose the Black Mamba over King James

Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin was asked to choose between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Owing to his unique mentality, Martin selected the Black Mamba over the current Lakers legend.

There are numerous notable players to have played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal among many others. However, no two players are as influential as legends Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Bron and Kobe are easily two of the greatest players to grace the league. Both of these superstars are distinguished players, and have had a huge impact on the sport while leaving the whole world in awe. While LBJ is one of the best all-around ever witnessed in the league, Bryant was one of the hardest workers we have witnessed.

The two greats have had quite a celebrated career. Over a 20-year career, Bean had 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, 5 championships, 2 Finals MVPs and even an MVP. Meanwhile, LeBron James, who is still an MVP-type player in the league at the age of 36, has had 17 All-Star appearances, 17 All-NBA selections, 4 championships, 4 Finals MVPs and 4 MVPs.

“LeBron James’ skill set is immaculate, but I’ll pick Kobe Bryant if I had to start a team”: Kenyon Martin

Clearly, choosing the clear cut better player of the two is almost impossible. However, former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin selected his pick of the two legends. Back in 2017, Martin sat down with “ClutchPoints”, and revealed why he would select Kobe Bryant over LeBron James. The former Denver star said:

“I played against Kobe a lot. More than I did LeBron. Battled in the Finals and in the Western Conference year in and year out for a long seven years.

“It’s what I see basketball-wise. I just like Kobe’s mentality. I like the way he approached the game. People took it as I was taking shots at LeBron. Not taking shots at LeBron. If I could have both of them, I’m [expletive] taking both of them, but they asked me to pick. So I picked Kobe.

“LeBron’s skill set is immaculate. Numbers great. All of that, but if I’m starting a team, I’m starting it with Kobe Bryant. That’s my guy. He’s the one I battled with the most and who I looked at as the ultimate competitor.”

Well, K-Mart is not wrong with his opinions. Even though LeBron James is an undeniably great player, no player in the league has quite had the type of mentality Kobe had and preached for two long decades. His sheer dedication to be the best version of himself and the crazy obsession to win while perfecting his craft, are something that helped him to outshine his fellow competitors.