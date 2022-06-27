Basketball

“Kobe Bryant should go to college, he’s not ready!”: Golden State Warriors passed on the 5-time champion to pick Todd Fuller because of an incompetent GM

12 teams passed on Kobe Bryant and most notably among them were the Golden State Warriors who thought he was an unfinished product.   
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving going to the Los Angeles Lakers may save his shoe deal?": A theory that has legs to stand on, and potentially cause an implosion of the Brooklyn Nets
Next Article
“Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s Lakers are the last professional sports team to 3-peat”: ESPN notices something remarkable as Tampa Bay Lightning lost the Stanley Cup
NBA Latest Post
“OJ Mayo, you might be the best high school player, but I’m the best in the world”: When a 43-year-old Michael Jordan made the future NBA player regret his decision of talking trash
“OJ Mayo, you might be the best high school player, but I’m the best in the world”: When a 43-year-old Michael Jordan made the future NBA player regret his decision of talking trash

When Michael Jordan was 43 years old, he went on to annihilate a young OJ…