“Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Weren’t Vibing”: Vince Carter Compares Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight to Lakers’ Most Famous Feud

Vince Carter spoke on the recent trouble surrounding Warriors camp, claimed Draymond Green-Jordan Poole feud reminded him of Kobe and Shaq.

Draymond Green recently made controversy after punching fellow teammate Jordan Poole. The instance caused major row amongst fans and media houses around the world.

While there have been ample cases of teammates fighting, the instance between Draymond Green and Poole was unique in its own right. What distinguished it from others, first of all, was that both the players had contributed to the Warriors winning their latest ring.

Secondly, the video of the incident was leaked online and reached every major news or sports website. Overnight, pressure increased on the Dubs to solve their internal conflict. Days later, Jordan Poole signed a $140 million extension with GSW.

But it seems like the beloved former Toronto Raptors star Vince Carter finds it awfully similar to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s feud.

Vince Carter compares Draymond Green and Jordan Poole to Kobe and Shaq feuding

Vince Carter wasn’t an average player. He was widely regarded as one of the top talents of his time. His raw athleticism and incredible dunking made Vince a highly entertaining player.

So, when Carter says something, it’s important to pay attention. After all, he was such an integral part of the league that his insight is beyond valuable.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Carter lauded the Warriors for handling the issue. He claimed that Jordan Poole was brilliant in how he reacted to the tussle with Draymond Green. Carter claimed that Poole showed he wants to play with the Warriors and he can put his differences aside to win.

In the same breath, Vince also compared the story to Shaq and Kobe’s infamous beef. He highlighted how despite their differences, Kobe and Shaq always performed on the court.

Carter: “It reminds me of a Laker team where Kobe and Shaq weren’t vibing in their talk. They didn’t hang out on the court. They would have back and forth but guess what? You could not stop them when they got on the court.”

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s feud ended up tearing the Lakers apart

Vince is right, this does look awfully similar to the Lakers stars butting heads back in the 2000s. This is similar to how it started. Shaquille O’Neal smacked a young Bryant who also lunged back at the 7’1″ center. The incident gave rise to their fight.

Later, Kobe’s ball-hogging and Shaq’s desire to ensure Mamba knew the Lakers were O’Neal’s team escalated the feud further. After Bryant’s case in 2003 and Phil Jackson’s book, the feud reached its peak. Shaq soon left and so did Phil.

We can only hope that the similarity between these two feuds ends right here. Draymond Green is after all not new to fighting key players. He was also blamed for Kevin Durant leaving Golden State. Hopefully, Poole and Dray can solve their issues.

