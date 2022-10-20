Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Lakers Defensive Star’s Availability Update for Thursday

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis, who spent much of the 2021-22 season in injury, made a splendid but futile comeback against the Warriors in the season opener.

Anthony Davis has been cursed by injuries over the last 2 seasons. While he was always known for being injury-prone, last season was a disaster for him. Davis was anticipated to be an integral part of the Lakers’ big three. But his 42-game absence aided the crumble of the gold and purple.

Russel Westbrook tanked precisely when he was needed the most by the team. With LeBron James handling much of the ball, Brodie struggled to find his place in the team. AD was gone for long periods and the team lacked a necessary big man.

He made his 2022-23 season debut against the Golden State Warriors and is expected to appear again on Thursday.

Lakers need Anthony Davis on their active roster desperately

Anthony Davis is listed as probable in the official injury report with lower back tightness. His probable suggests that the player is likely to make an appearance against the Clippers.

Davis’ performance was impressive in the last game against the Warriors despite the Lakers losing. He scored 27 points and registered 4 steals in the game. The way Anthony Davis was moving the entire game seemed promising. That kind of athleticism was missing from his game last season.

Fans will be excited to see how he fares against the Clippers. In his last appearance against them in February, AD dropped 30 points against the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers. He also gathered 17 boards in the game though the Lakers lost by a point.

First Clippers and Lakers face-off this season

The Clippers and Lakers matches are always entertaining. The kind of rivalry they share being in the city raises the stakes of the games between them.

As it stands before the game on Thursday, the Lakers have been on a long losing streak against their stadium tenants. The last time the gold and purple won was back in July 2020. Of their last ten matches, the Lakers have lost 8. Clippers will head to the game on a 7-game winning streak.

Anthony Davis will be an essential piece in the game. His aerial supremacy and defensive abilities will play a major role in deciding the game.

