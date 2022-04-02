“Kobe Bryant called Michael Jordan ‘Mr. Jordan’?! No way!”: When a high school Black Mamba met the Bulls legend for the very first time

When a high school Kobe Bryant got to meet Bulls legend and his personal ideal, Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. How can you talk about one without at least mentioning the other?

While His Airness was (somewhat) the originator of the way he played the game, the Black Mamba looked up to him so much that he emulated his game almost to a perfect tee of his idol. And now, because he did it to such a high level, much like his idol, he is now one of the greatest players to ever do it.

But, for the sake of this story, let’s back up a bit. Let’s go back to a time before the end of his career, before any of his championships, before his NBA career even.

Let’s go back to when a high school Kobe Bryant met Michael Jordan for the first-ever time, shall we?

Kobe Bryant called Michael Jordan ‘Mr. Jordan’ when they met for the first time

When you meet Michael Jordan, you can never call him ‘Mike’. Heck, we don’t even think you can call him ‘Michael’. And, it appears that even a high school Kobe Bryant was ever of that fact.

So, when he met him for the first time in high school… well, here is what happened.

Rare footage of high-schooler Kobe Bryant meeting Michael Jordan, at a 76ers game in 1996. Kobe called his idol “Mr. Jordan” at the time. pic.twitter.com/D01GhUbAfP — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) March 27, 2022

Mr. Jordan. Wow.

Could you imagine Kobe Bryant calling him that after, or even during his NBA career?

We sure as heck can’t.

