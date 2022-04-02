Basketball

“Kobe Bryant called Michael Jordan ‘Mr. Jordan’?! No way!”: When a high school Black Mamba met the Bulls legend for the very first time

"Kobe Bryant called Michael Jordan 'Mr. Jordan'?! No way!": When a high school Black Mamba met the Bulls legend for the very first time
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Ashish Nehra IPL coach: Gujarat Titans batting coach and support staff 2022 IPL
Next Article
Delhi Capitals coach 2022: Delhi Capitals bowling coach and support staff 2022 IPL
NBA Latest Post
"Wilt Chamberlain, the only player to have a 1 point game AND a 100 point game!": The Big Dipper holds one of the most awkward NBA records of all time
“Wilt Chamberlain, the only player to have a 1 point game AND a 100 point game!”: The Big Dipper holds one of the most awkward NBA records of all time

Wilt Chamberlain was everything a player wants to be – tall, athletic, and dominant beyond…