“LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan ONLY because of off-court stuff”: Skip Bayless disregards Lakers star’s longevity completely to prop up Bulls legend yet again

Skip Bayless launches YET ANOTHER crusade to demean the achievements of Lakers star LeBron James and uphold Michael Jordan higher

Another day, another Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James piece.

If you have read any of my previous articles on the GOAT debate over the last couple of days, chances are you’re already pretty aware of how I feel about this tomfoolery. If not, welcome to me b*tching and moaning about just how annoying this topic has gotten.

Of course, Skip Bayless doesn’t care about what I, or other NBA fans like me, feel on the matter. We know this because the man has found yet another way to shoehorn a debate about who is the better player among the two.

This time around though, the man has now decided that while LeBron James’s numbers are better, they’re all simply a product of… well, I can’t tell you that so quickly, now can I?

To find out, you must go deeper into this wormhole you’ve clicked on.

Also Read: “LeBron James is the the Greatest of All Time”: Jason Kidd responds to questions about the King passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the all-time scorers list

Skip Bayless says LeBron James’s numbers are only a product of longevity, and they shouldn’t be considered better than Michael Jordan’s

Okay, maybe you didn’t have to venture THAT much deeper into this wormhole. But hey, instead of just reading a short subtitle telling you what’s what in the shortest possible way, wouldn’t you want to see the man in action yourself?

Presenting to you the greatest LeBron James hater of all time, Skiiiiiiiiip Bayless!

If your GOAT argument is that LeBron is better off the court than Jordan, sure you got me. But LeBron’s numbers are longevity achievements, a byproduct of playing a long time at a high level, so I can’t get too excited. More @Undisputed, now on FS1

pic.twitter.com/GhbqkNs3ED — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 31, 2022

Ahhhh, good ol’ Skip Bayless. Is there anything more mind-numbing than this 69-year old (nice) man droning on and on about how LeBron James doesn’t deserve a damn thing in this world?

We will say Bayless, isn’t completely wrong about a lot of Bron’s numbers being due to his longevity. But, at the same time, let’s acknowledge that the length of his career is far from normal.

Add to that the fact that he is still one of the best players in the league today, when the NBA is far more skilled than ever before, aaaaand you have Skip’s argument flipped on its head.

But, it’s not like it will help us get to a conclusion. So instead, I suggest we simply continue to pay absolutely no heed to this man’s words.

Also Read: “He’s second to none” – LeBron James or Michael Jordan? The Undertaker reveals who he thinks is the NBA Greatest of all time